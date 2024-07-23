'Law & Order' Adds Maura Tierney to Cast

Maura Tierney is officially heading back to NBC. Deadline reports that the actress, who once called the network home for 10 years while starring on ER as Dr. Abby Lockhart, has been cast as a series regular on Law & Order. Details of her role for the upcoming 24th season are being kept under wraps, but she is set to play a new lieutenant. News of her casting comes after Camryn Manheim departed as Lieutenant Kate Dixon at the end of Season 23.

2024 is proving to be a big year for Tierney. She can currently be seen in Universal's Twisters, which has been tearing up the box office, and the Showtime-turned-Prime Video series American Rust. Other credits include The Iron Claw, Your Honor, The Affair, The Good Wife, NewsRadio and Primary Colors, among others.

Meanwhile, Manheim had played Lieutenant Dixon since the start of the revival with Season 21. Her exit came not too long after long-running star Sam Waterston bowed out of the legal drama after 400 episodes. The series was quick to find a new District Attorney, with Scandal alum Tony Goldwyn taking his place. It should be interesting to see Tierney join Law & Order and what she will bring to the table as the department's newest lieutenant.

Law & Order has seen a rotating cast throughout its run and even during its new run. Anthony Anderson, who joined as Detective Kevin Bernard in Season 18, returned for the revival but left after Season 21. Supergirl's Mehcad Brooks then joined as Detective Jalen Shaw starting with Season 22. The series also said goodbye to Jeffrey Donovan's Frank Cosgrove between Seasons 22 and 23, and he was replaced by Reid Scott as Vincent Riley.

Law & Order was renewed for Season 24 in March, alongside SVU for Season 26. The two dramas will once again kick off Thursday nights beginning on Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, followed by sophomore drama Found. There will be a lot to look forward to when Season 24 premieres, including Maura Tierney's addition, and fans don't want to miss a single second. In the meantime, Law & Order is streaming on Peacock. Now would be a great time to catch up on the most recent seasons to be all prepped for October.