'Law & Order' Says Goodbye to Sam Waterston After 405 Episodes: How Jack McCoy Left the Show

Jack McCoy has left the courtroom. Nearly 30 years after his debut as the seasoned attorney and after more than 400 episodes, Sam Waterston appeared in his final episode of Law & Order Thursday, titled "Last Dance."

In McCoy's last legal dance, he returned to the courtroom for a high-profile case in which tech billionaire Scott Kelton (Rob Benedict) was accused of murdering a woman in Central Park. McCoy may have gotten his conviction, but after going against the mayor's wishes for him not to question his son, the district attorney told ADA Nolan (Hugh Dancy) that he would be resigning, as he knew the mayor would do everything in his power to make him lose the election.

"I've been thinking about this for a while. It's time, it just is," McCoy said, telling Nolan, "He's going to bury everyone who wronged him, including you – especially you. If I step aside now, the governor will be able to appoint someone – someone with integrity." He then raised his glass for a toast, saying, "It's been a hell of a ride." The episode ended with McCoy standing outside the courthouse, looking up at the building that symbolized so much of his career.

Waterston, 83, first joined Law & Order in 1994 and would star in the trailblazing series through its original end in 2010. He then returned in 2022 when the show was brought back for a 21st season. Earlier this month, Waterston announced his exit from the series.

"Greetings, you wonderful people," he wrote. "It's a pleasure to talk directly like this to the backbone of Law & Order's absolutely amazing audience. The time has come for me to move on and take Jack McCoy with me. There's sadness in leaving, but I'm just too curious about what's next. An actor doesn't want to let himself get too comfortable. I'm more grateful to you than I can say. L&O's continuing and amazing long run, along with its astounding come-back, is all thanks to you and to Dick Wolf, but for whose vision, patience, perseverance, and unique combination of creative and business talents, none of this would have happened. I feel very blessed. I hope to see you all on the flip side."

Tony Goldwyn of Scandal acclaim will replace McCoy as the new DA in the March 14 episode. Ahead of his debut on the show, Goldwyn shared behind-the-scenes photos from filming he captioned, "Some very large shoes to fill! First episode finished as DA Nicholas Baxter. Thanks to the L&O fam for being so welcoming!"