'Twister' Sequel Officially Coming Soon

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are reportedly developing a sequel to the 1996 hit Twister. The new movie is tentatively titled Twisters, reports Deadline. Universal and Amblin are meeting with directors to replace Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, who left to make a Formula One racing movie with Brad Pitt for Apple. Universal hopes to start production in the spring.

Steven Spielberg reportedly "flipped" over a new script by The Revenant writer Mark L. Smith, which has led to the film being fast-tracked. Universal and Amblin just need to find a new director first. Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vaserhelyi, who directed the Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo, are reportedly among those being considered for the role. Travis Knight, who directed Laika's critically-acclaimed Missing Link and Kubo and the Two Strings, is also in the running.

Deadline reported that Dan Trachtenberg, who just directed Hulu's Predator prequel Prey, was being considered to direct. A short time after the story was published though, Trachtenberg tweeted that he is not. "To whom it may concern, I am not making a TWISTER," Trachtenberg tweeted.

No actors are attached to the new Twister yet, but Universal reportedly wants to bring back Helen Hunt. The human drama would center on Hunt's character, Dr. Joanne "Jo" Harding, and the daughter she had with Dr. William Harding, the character played by the late Bill Paxton.

The 1996 Twister was written by the late Michael Crichton (Jurassic Park) and his then-wife, actress Anne-Marie Martin. Jan de Bont (Speed) directed the film. It centered on storm chasers tracking down a tornado outbreak in Oklahoma. Philip Seymour Hoffman, Todd Field, Alan Ruck, and Cary Elwes also starred. Twister was also a huge box office hit, grossing over $494 million worldwide. It also earned Oscar nominations for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound.

Frank Marshall is producing Twisters. Warner Bros., which was involved in the original film, is co-financing with Universal Pictures. Universal EVP Production Sara Scot is overseeing for the studio and Ashley Jay Sandberg will oversee for The Kennedy/Marshall Company. Kathleen Kennedy produced the original Twister with Crichton and Ian Bryce.