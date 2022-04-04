‘Killing Eve’ Sees Several Major Character Deaths in New Episode

Killing Eve is nearing the end of its epic four-season run on BBC America, and it is adding several more names to the roster of dead characters. By the time the end credits rolled on Sunday’s latest episode, “Oh Goodie, I’m The Winner,” three more characters were dead, all by the hands of three different people. Warning: This post contains major spoilers for Killing Eve Season 4, Episode 6, “Oh Goodie, I’m The Winner.”

The first to meet an untimely fate was Fernanda, the character introduced in Episode 3 as the ex-wife of Lars Meier, a member of The Twelve who previously went by Johan, and Hélène’s ex-girlfriend. Unknowingly connected by The Twelve, Fernanda became assassin-in-training Pam’s first kill, though it wasn’t an easy one. Tasked with her first assignment, Pam disguised herself as a new co-worker for Fernanda, joining her on the street advertising a sausage shop. When she got her alone, though, and after a bit of debating over whether or not she should kill her, Pam managed to complete her assignment after a brief tussle. The kill not only marked Pam’s first in her new role, but forever tied her to The Twelve, the very organization several characters are working to bring down.

Fernanda was just the first of what would be three deaths in the episode. Just minutes after Pam completed her assignment, Villanelle completed her own mission that she began in Episode 4. After surviving being shot in the back with an arrow, Villanelle tracked down the person who ordered the hit: Hélène. With a little help from Gunn, who passed her a note reading, “H wants you dead, I don’t,” with the address to Hélène’s Berlin hotel room, Villanelle snuck into the room and hid under the bed, waiting for the perfect opportunity to strike. Eve’s sudden appearance at the hotel didn’t stop Villanelle from following through with her plan, Villanelle fulfilling Hélène’s final request to make her death “glorious” before storming out of the room and telling Eve that she is “done” with her.

The episode’s death toll continued to climb The Twelve’s hierarchy, eventually reaching one of the highest-most ranking members. In the final minutes of the episode, Eve pulled the trigger that ended Lars’ life, his death occurring right in front of Carolyn, who tracked Lars down and was attempting to find out who ordered the hit on her son Kenny. Lars was an original member of The Twelve and the highest-ranking member the show’s audience has met thus far. While Carolyn unenthusiastically congratulated Eve on killing a member of The Twelve, she offered a concerning warning: “Now they’ll just replace him. Again and again. Over and over and over.”

After Sunday night’s episode, only two episodes remain in the series. Killing Eve wraps up its four-season run with Episodes 7 and 8 airing back-to-back on BBC America on Sunday, April 10 beginning at 8 p.m. ET.