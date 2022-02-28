‘Killing Eve’: Major Character Returns in Season 4 Premiere

Killing Eve isn’t the only thing that’s back! When the hit BBC America drama returned for its fourth and final season Sunday night, the Season 4 premiere not only saw Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer returning as Eve and Villanelle, but also saw the return of one character who hasn’t appeared since Season 2. Warning: This post contains spoilers for Killing Eve Season 4, Episode 1, “Just Dunk Me.”

After kicking off the first minutes of the season in London and Russia, where Eve and Villanelle have embarked on their separate paths following their vulnerable moment on the London Bridge, the episode ventured to Mallorca, where Carolyn, who now no longer works for MI6, was confronted by none other than Edward Bluemel’s Hugo Turner. Hugo had last been seen in the Season 2 finale, “You’re Mine.” An MI6 agent brought in to join Eve’s investigation into the Peel family, Hugo was shot as he and Eve were on a mission to keep tabs on Villanelle, with Eve ultimately leaving him on the floor bleeding out as she went to save Villanelle. When she returned to the hotel, no signs of Hugo were found, and it was only revealed in the Season 3 premiere, “Slowly Slowly Catchy Monkey,” that Hugo survived the shooting in Rome and he ended up trying to sue MI6 for “injuries incurred.” Now, more than a season later, Hugo doesn’t seem willing to offer any forgiveness.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When he returns in the Season 3 premiere, Hugo has been promoted to the Head of the Russia Desk at MI6 after there was an “unexpected vacancy,” with Carolyn having ultimately been let go from the role. He is seen barging into Carolyn’s office to deliver a “final warning,” telling her to “stop meddling” in MI6 business and investigating The Twelve. If she doesn’t, Hugo threatens that she will “be arrested, tried in a secret court, and put in prison for a long, long, long time” as he implicates her in the murder of Paul Bradwel, the MI6 agent and likely member of The Twelve whom Carolyn shot and killed in the Season 3 premiere.

Later in the episode, it appears that Carolyn has taken Hugo’s warning to heart, as she requests that Eve continue her investigation into The Twelve. According to Carolyn, several members of The Twelve have been murdered. The episode ends with Carolyn leaving England for Russia, where she is greeted by Vladimir Betkin. As for Hugo, it remains to be seen if he will turn up again this season or if his presence will ultimately be Carolyn’s downfall.

New episodes of Killing Eve air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America before an encore presentation on AMC on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. AMC+ subscribers can watch new episodes one week in advance of linear viewers with the exception of the series finale.