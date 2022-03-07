‘Killing Eve’ Marks First Season 4 Deaths in New Episode

Killing Eve‘s fourth and final season is already off to a bloody start! When the hit BBC America drama returned Sunday night with a new episode, it proved that despite her best intentions, Villanelle just can’t seem to resist her murderous tendencies, with the death toll for the season jumping from zero to two (plus a figment of the imagination). Warning: This post contains spoilers for Killing Eve Season 4, Episode 2, “Don’t Get Eaten.”

After kicking off Season 4 last Sunday with Villanelle getting baptized, her spiritual journey came to an abrupt and violent end in “Don’t Get Eaten,” with Villanelle killing both the vicar, Phil (Steve Oram), and his daughter May (Zindzi Hudson). Remaining committed to her vow to be good and surround herself with good people, Villanelle joined her fellow parishioners on a church camping retreat, which proved deadly. With May creating distance after Villanelle nearly killed her in the premiere before ultimately resuscitating her, Villanelle, feeling ostracized, struggled to keep her murderous tendencies at bay. Following a campfire game gone wrong, and after overhearing May telling her father that she doesn’t “think anyone could love” Villanelle and that she believes she’s “the devil,” the episode culminated with a bloody ending. In the final minutes, Villanelle used a tent stake and a hammer to violently murder both Phil and his daughter before retreating to her own tent, where she staked drag Villanelle Jesus’ hands and left them there, all but killing that figment of her imagination and bringing to an end her journey with the church.

Speaking to Collider about Villanelle’s journey at the start of the season, actress Jodie Comer cast doubt that Villanelle’s change to a good person was “honest.” Reflecting on Season 3, Comer said that Villanelle views change as a challenge after being told “over and over again, especially by her mom, that’s she’s not worth anything, she’s bad, she’s always been bad, she’s a monster.” Comer also said Villanelle was seeking a “normal life” and “wants all these things that she can’t have because she’s her own worst enemy.”

“I think she’s tried and tried and tried, but she finds it in the church. We see religion as representing something good,” Comer shared.” She thinks, ‘If I’m here and I follow the rules, and I do as I’m told, and I stick to A, B, C, I’m good and I’ve succeeded in that’ But I don’t think it’s coming from an honest place. I don’t think she knows who she is entirely, and that’s why this is a real challenge for her, because I don’t think she can escape herself. But she’s trying.”

Fans can catch the fallout of Villanelle’s murderous deeds, and what they could mean for her strained relationship with Eve, when new episodes of Killing Eve air on BBC America on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. AMC+ subscribers can watch new episodes one week in advance of linear viewers.