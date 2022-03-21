‘Killing Eve’ Season 4 Sees 2 Characters Unexpectedly Team in New Episode

Killing Eve served up plenty of surprises in its latest episode. Returning to BBC America Sunday night, the new episode ended with an unexpected but utterly delightful team-up that has the potential to take down The Twelve, the organization that has remained all but a mystery throughout the course of the show. [Warning: This post contains spoilers for Killing Eve Season 4, Episode 4, “It’s Agony and I’m Ravenous.”]

“It’s Agony and I’m Ravenous” kicked off with a surprise twist. After Eve organized a police raid and had Villanelle arrested in Episode 3 for the murders of the vicar and his daughter, Villanelle’s time in prison proved to be short-lived. Hélène, a high-ranking agent of the Twelve, sprung her out of jail at the start of the episode on the promise that Villanelle continues working for The Twelve. Her new assignment: a hit on none other than Carolyn that leads to a surprising team-up.

After unenthusiastically accepting her latest assignment, Villanelle traveled to Havana, Cuba, where Carolyn just recently arrived at a safe house as she continues her mission to hunt down The Twelve, who is ordering hits on the organization’s members, and who ordered the hit on her son, Kenny. Following an intense meeting with one member of the organization who survived their own attempt on his life, Carolyn stepped outside, where she was kidnapped by Villanelle, who placed her in a trunk and drove her to a secluded location. Acting entirely quintessential Carolyn, the former Head of the Russian Desk seemed unsurprised by the change in events, and in a final effort to save herself, she delivered a massive shock: she met Villanelle years ago before The Twelve ever recruited her when she was just a 9-year-old girl in a Russian orphanage. Carolyn later revealed that she distinctly remembered Villanelle because she tied a bracelet around another girl’s finger so tightly that it had to be amputated, and rather than apologizing or asking if she was okay, young Villanelle asked to see the finger. Carolyn said Villanelle was “gifted from birth,” all but contradicting Villanelle’s belief that she was trained into this.” While Villanelle suggested that she was “evil from birth,” Carolyn countered, instead suggesting that Villanelle’s “flair for murder” doesn’t speak to a “lack of humanity.” Rather, Carolyn told her that “killing is primal. It’s what nature intended. And who are we to quibble with nature? Why waste your time being good when you could just be good at what you’re good at?”

The conversation seemed to not only be enough to prevent Villanelle from following through with her assignment but also prompt her to switch sides and team with Carolyn. Following the near assassination, Carolyn brought Villanelle back to the safe house, telling her she believes they would make “a good team.” She even recruited Villanelle to get answers from Rustem, the surviving member of The Twelve, who Villanelle ended up killing after torturing him. The episode ended with Carolyn recognizing an “old flame” while out to dinner with Villanelle. It’s Lars Meier, the very man both Eve and Hélène are looking for and a member of The Twelve who supposedly died years ago.

It seems that fans will have to wait until next week’s new episode to find out more about Lars. Titled “Don’t Get Attached,” the episode will see Eve unearthing secrets of The Twelve as she “delves into the past of her target.” All the while, “Carolyn tracks down a top member of The Twelve – the same one Eve is pursuing,” per the official synopsis. New episodes of Killing Eve air on BBC America on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. AMC+ subscribers can watch new episodes one week in advance of linear viewers.