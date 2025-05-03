Kerry Washington Confirms She’s Rebooting Major ABC Show

Kerry Washington has confirmed that she’s rebooting a beloved ABC series.

It was recently announced that the Scandal star was working on a reimagining of Desperate Housewives.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new series, Wisteria Lane, is in development at Onyx Collective through Washington’s Simpson Street production company. Via Deadline, Washington appeared on The View to promote her new film Shadow Force, where co-host Ana Navarro brought up the new series. The actress said, “It’s inspired” by the mystery dramedy and not by a remake.

(Photo by Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) FELICITY HUFFMAN, TERI HATCHER, MARCIA CROSS, EVA LONGORIA PARKER

“I can’t say too much — it’s very newly announced, it’s in development,” Washington said. “The idea is that it’s new times, there’s new challenges, it’s like — what happens on that cul-de-sac now? It’s really exciting.”

Written by Natalie Chaidez, Wisteria Lane is described as a “fun, sexy, darkly comedic soap/mystery in the vein of Desperate Housewives, set among a group of five very different friends and sometimes frenemies who all live on a picture-perfect cul-de-sac called ‘Wisteria Lane.’ On the surface, all the Wisteria neighbors are living the dream: beautiful homes, gorgeous families, shiny SUVs in the driveway. But behind those white-picket fences and smiling Insta posts are SECRETS.”

Washington didn’t give any more details when pressed for more information on The View, so it’s unknown if any of the original cast members, such as Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, and Eva Longoria, will appear. Talks of a new Desperate Housewives series have long been going on for years, with Longoria frequently expressing her interest in a reboot. Creator Marc Cherry previously told PEOPLE some ideas he’s had, throwing out a prequel. Since then, Longoria has stated that Cherry would be the hardest to convince to do another show.

(Photo by Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Desperate Housewives ran for eight seasons and 180 episodes from 2004 to 2012. It follows the lives of a group of women as seen through the eyes of their friend and neighbor who commits suicide in the first episode. The supporting cast consisted of Nicollette Sheridan, Dana Delany, and Vanessa Williams, among others.

As of now, Wisteria Lane is still in early development, so not too many other details have been released, and Kerry Washington is staying pretty silent about information. It’s likely details will continue to be released in the coming months, but for now, the original Desperate Housewives is streaming in full on Hulu.