‘Desperate Housewives’ Reboot Officially in the Works — But It Has a New Name

A fresh batch of neighborhood drama is brewing on television’s most infamous cul-de-sac. According to Deadline, Onyx Collective has greenlit development for Wisteria Lane, a reimagining of ABC’s smash hit mystery dramedy Desperate Housewives that entertained audiences for eight seasons between 2004 and 2012.

The project comes from Kerry Washington‘s production company, Simpson Street, in partnership with 20th Television, marking the first concrete attempt to expand the beloved franchise in the thirteen years since the original series concluded.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new iteration will be penned by Natalie Chaidez, whose previous work on The Flight Attendant showcases her ability to blend dark comedy with suspenseful storytelling elements. Deadline reports that the series is being described as a “fun, sexy, darkly comedic soap/mystery” focusing on “five very different friends and sometimes frenemies” residing on the iconic suburban street. The familiar facade of pristine homes, picture-perfect families, and luxury vehicles will once again serve as cover for the scandalous secrets lurking behind closed doors.

Executive producing alongside Chaidez will be Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone through Simpson Street, plus Stacey Sher via her Shiny Penny banner. While Washington’s potential on-screen involvement remains uncertain, her production company brings significant experience to the project, having delivered successful series including Reasonable Doubt and UnPrisoned for Onyx, as well as the Emmy-nominated Little Fires Everywhere for Hulu.

Notably absent from the initial pitch was original Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry, though Deadline mentions he’s aware of the project and might potentially contribute in some capacity. In November, Cherry told People magazine that the fictional setting itself was “the character I miss writing the most,” describing Wisteria Lane as “the most fun playground anyone in the history of television has ever had.”

The reboot announcement coincides with the original series’ 20th anniversary celebrations last October, which reignited fan interest in returning to the drama-filled neighborhood. Eva Longoria, who portrayed Gabrielle Solis in the original cast, recently expressed enthusiasm about a potential revival, stating she “would be the first person” to sign up, according to Deadline. However, current plans don’t include appearances from original characters like Susan, Bree, Gabrielle, Lynette, or Edie.

Maintaining the iconic setting makes practical sense beyond storytelling continuity. The actual street used in filming exists on Universal Studios’ backlot, where it was extensively modified for the original series and has since become a major tourist attraction on the studio tour. Deadline indicates that while the fictional location will remain, it’s unclear whether production will take place in Los Angeles, where the outdoor set is situated.

Desperate Housewives premiered in 2004 alongside other ABC hits Lost and Grey’s Anatomy, becoming an instant cultural phenomenon by successfully blending comedy, drama, mystery, and soapy storytelling elements. Throughout its run, the series garnered critical acclaim and seven Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Lead Actress for Felicity Huffman.

This reboot joins several other revival projects in development at Disney-owned platforms, with Deadline reporting that Hulu is also working on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Prison Break pilots, while Disney+ has a Malcolm in the Middle sequel in progress.