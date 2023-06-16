Eva Longoria Has Good News for 'Desperate Housewives' Fans Hoping for a Reboot

It's been 11 years since Desperate Housewives came to an end on ABC, but Eva Longoria has some promising news for fans hoping for a reboot. Via ET, while the actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a fan asked if she'd ever be willing to join a possible revival of the dramedy, which ran for eight seasons and nearly 200 episodes. Longoria said she "would be the first to sign up. I mean, I love [it]. I miss Gabby. But I think I'd be the only one to sign up."

Eva Longoria starred on Desperate Housewives for the entirety of the show's eight-season run, playing Gabrielle Solis. The model-turned-housewife and multi-career character had some pretty iconic storylines throughout the series, and it sounds like she'd be willing to continue in a potential reboot or revival, even if her co-stars won't. While it's been over a decade since Desperate Housewives ended, Longoria wants to bring Gabby back, and she's probably not the only one who wants to see it happen.

This actually isn't the first time Longoria has expressed an interest in appearing in a Desperate Housewives reboot. In 2021, she told The Radio Times that she would be "the first to sign up" for a reboot, wanting to see where Gabby is now. Two years prior to that, though, creator Marc Cherry wasn't interested in rebooting Desperate Housewives, but since it has been four years since then, it's possible things have changed. Meanwhile, Longoria actually wouldn't be the only one interested in returning since Teri Hatcher said in 2018 that she wanted Desperate Housewives to return. So it may just be a matter of time and if more people are interested in it.

As of now, it doesn't seem like a Desperate Housewives reboot, or revival will be happening any time soon, but that could all change. There are plenty of reboots happening as of late, whether you expect it or not, so who knows what could happen. With Eva Longoria and, right now, Teri Hatcher wanting a comeback, and likely many fans of the dramedy, it's always possible that the show will come back in some way. While waiting, though, all eight seasons of Desperate Housewives are available to stream on Hulu, so fans will be able to rewatch it all and hope that their stories aren't over yet, even if it has been over 10 years.