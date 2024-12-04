Eva Longoria Reveals If She’d Return for ‘Desperate Housewives’ Revival

After Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry shared he had some pitches for a reboot series, Eva Longoria is revealing if she’d be up to the task. The actress starred on the ABC dramedy as Gabrielle Solis for the entire eight-season run. She’s been open about wanting to bring Gabrielle back and expressed interest in doing a revival and her sentiment remains the same.

Via Variety, Longoria appeared at Content London for a panel with her production company Hyphenate Media Group, where she brought up the topic of a potential Desperate Housewives reboot. “There’s not a ‘why now’ for that show,” she said. “I mean, some people do reboots because it’s like, ‘Reboot!’ It’s a good title.”

“But I’ve talked to [Desperate Housewives creator] Marc Cherry a thousand times, and it’s like, we fully mined those characters because we were on for a decade, and this was 24 episodes a year,” Longoria continued. “That’s a lot of story that you burn through.” Whatever happens, she said she would be the “first one to sign up! I miss Gaby.”

Desperate Housewives ended in 2012, and it seems like there are always talks of a reboot or revival. Whether one will actually happen is unknown, even if Cherry has some ideas for one. It’s nice knowing that Longoria is in constant contact with the creator and it wouldn’t be surprising if ideas have been coming out between the two of them. Wisteria Lane certainly has a lot more stories up its street, literally.

Reboots and revivals are constantly happening these days, and while they can be either a hit or a miss, some fans just can’t get enough. If a Desperate Housewives reboot were to happen, it’s unknown what exactly it would be about. But, with Eva Longoria wanting to bring back Gabrielle Solis, at least one of those ideas has to include her and the drama that comes along with her. Whether anyone else would also be up to it is unknown, but it might still be too early for that. People may just have to wait and see what happens with the potential reboot and if anyone else would be on board but in the meantime, all eight seasons are streaming on Hulu.