Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry is officially working on a reboot, or at least has an idea for one. There have been many discussions of a reboot of the ABC mystery dramedy starring Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, and Eva Longoria, but it was hard to tell if it would actually happen. Cherry told PEOPLE that he has “a couple of ideas” to reboot the series after having “about 70,000” people ask him about it.

The show ran for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012. Set on Wisteria Lane in the fictional town of Fairview, Desperate Housewives followed the lives of a group of women as seen through the eyes of their friend and neighbor who died in the pilot episode. Now, 12 years after the series ended, Cherry is hoping to revisit the drama-filled street with an idea set “maybe in an earlier decade.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Because the character I miss writing the most is actually Wisteria Lane,” he shared. “That was the most fun playground anyone in the history of television has ever had because we owned the whole street. I know that street like the back of my hand. When someone shoots a commercial on that street, I know it instantly, because I know all those houses, I know the geography. It was such a fun place to write for. And there’s times when I go, ‘You know what? I wonder if I could write Wisteria Lane in, like, 1966.’”

It’s not so easy doing a full-fledged reboot since there’s a lot to figure out, such as if “there is still stuff that needs to be said,” Cherry explained. “If you do a reboot, you have to have a really good artistic reason to do it. And at some point, I’ll sit down with someone and go, ‘Okay, let’s talk about if there’s a good enough ‘why’ to do it.’ “

Whether or not the new show will go to series or if another one will happen in its place is unknown, but it seems like Cherry has a lot of ideas planned. It’s likely at least one of them will move forward, it’s just a matter of what and how but the wait for more Desperate Housewives will be worth it. For the time being, fans can visit Wisteria Lane with all episodes streaming on Hulu.