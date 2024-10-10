Jesse Lee Soffer Reveals Reason for Joining ‘FBI: International’ After ‘Chicago P.D.’

Jesse Lee Soffer is joining FBI: International, and the actor is revealing what made him go from one Dick Wolf show to another. Soffer left Chicago P.D. after 10 seasons in 2022, and over the summer, it was announced that he’d landed a series regular role on International, taking over for Luke Kleintank, who exited ahead of the Season 3 finale. While both shows, produced by Wolf Entertainment, are set in the same universe, Soffer will be playing a completely new character, leading the Fly Team.

While speaking with Screen Rant, Soffer explained his reasoning for wanting to do another series from Wolf, who “doesn’t make bad TV.” He continued, “He’s kind of got the market cornered, and when the opportunity came up, it was obviously Wolf and Matt Olmstead, who wrote the beginning of P.D., who was the showrunner originally for the first five seasons of Chicago P.D. And so I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be awesome. I get to carve out a new character with Matt. I get to travel to Budapest.’ There’s so much cool in this gig.”

Soffer’s Wesley Mitchell will make his debut in the Season 4 premiere this Tuesday, Oct. 15. Per CBS, in “A Leader, Not a Tourist,” “The Fly Team is introduced to Supervisory Special Agent Wesley ‘Wes’ Mitchell when his partner is shot in Los Angeles and the suspects flee to Budapest, sending Mitchell overseas.” International marks Soffer’s first series regular role since Chicago P.D., and it sounds like there will be a lot to look forward to, especially since Mitchell has a past with Vinessa Vidotto’s Cameron Vo.

While it will be a bit weird without Kleintank leading the charge as Scott Forrester, it is exciting knowing that Jesse Lee Soffer will be joining the show. He may no longer be Detective Jay Halstead, butt Special Agent Wesley Mitchell will be making an entertaining debut, and fans won’t want to miss it. The fourth season premiere of FBI: International airs this Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS following the Season 7 premiere of FBI. There is a lot to look forward to with this new season and Soffer joining the cast, and there is no telling just what will happen.