‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Season 2 With Nicole Kidman Release Date Revealed

Nine Perfect Strangers are about to meet up once again.

Season two of the Nicole Kidman-starring Hulu mystery-drama hits the streaming service on May 21.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As far as plot goes, or how there’s even a continuation from season one—which was intended to be a limited series and ended rather decisively—your guess is as good as ours.

The official synopsis reads: “Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru Masha Dmitrichenko (Kidman) to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself.”

Season one of Nine Perfect Strangers is based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, and was developed for television by David E. Kelley. It’s not the first time Kelley has adapted one of Moriarty’s novels into a TV series; in 2017, Kelley created Big Little Lies for HBO, also starring Kidman and also based on a book by Moriarty.

The new season stars Mark Strong, Murray Bartlett, Henry Golding, Lena Olin, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Lucas Englander, King Princess, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Aras Aydin.

Season one of Nine Perfect Strangers received mixed reviews, with many critics negatively comparing it to the similar and simultaneously airing HBO series The White Lotus. Nevertheless, it was the most-watched series that Hulu had ever produced upon its release in 2021.