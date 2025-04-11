3 Leads of Netflix’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Revealed—Including Olivia Colman as Mrs. Bennett

Netflix’s new adaptation of Pride & Prejudice is adding some serious firepower.

In the latest adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel, Emma Corrin (recently seen in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu) will play Elizabeth Bennet, Olivia Colman (The Favourite) will play Mrs. Bennet, and Jack Lowden (Slow Horses) will play Mr. Darcy.

This new version of the iconic story will be a six-part miniseries. Everything I Know About Love author Dolly Alderton will pen the script, and Euros Lyn (known for Netflix’s queer romance series Heartstopper) will direct.

“Dolly will bring to life Jane Austen’s iconic story for audiences that cherish it, whilst inspiring a new generation to fall in love with Austen for the first time,” a Netflix press release reads.

It’s not the first time Colman and Corrin have acted together on-screen; in Netflix’s other big-budget English series, The Crown, Colman played Queen Elizabeth II and Corrin played Diana, Princess of Wales.

“Playing Elizabeth Bennet is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Corrin said in a statement. “To be able to bring this iconic character to life, alongside Olivia and Jack, with Dolly’s phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honor. I can’t wait for a new generation to fall in love with this story all over again.”

There is currently no release date for Netflix’s new Pride and Prejudice, but the series will begin filming in the U.K. later this year.