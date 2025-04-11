‘Chicago Fire’ Alum Eamonn Walker on Returning to NBC Drama

Eamonn Walker is returning to Chicago Fire and the actor detailed his highly-anticipated return.

After exiting the NBC drama in the Season 12 finale, Walker is appearing in Wednesday’s episode to investigate a tragic and disastrous firefight.

Having portrayed Chief Wallace Boden since the very beginning, Walker coming back in a First Deputy Fire Commissioner position and questioning his own firefighters was a bit different. Between still caring for Firehouse 51 and also coming face-to-face with the person who is now Chief at 51, Walker told TV Insider all of “those things had made an impact.”

Pictured: (l-r) Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden, David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC)

“So when I stepped back in as Eamonn and I walked onto Cinespace lot, and I hadn’t been on the lot since I walked away, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m back,’ and, ‘Okay, let’s do this.’ And then I went and got changed, put the uniform on — this, that and the other,” Walker said. “And then I walked onto the set, and there was the cast and the crew and the production. There was like a round of applause and a welcoming no other. There were tears, and I was very like, ‘Okay, well, thank you. That’s a little overwhelming, but let’s go back to work. Let’s do it. Let’s move.’ So it was amazing to go back.”

In “Post-Mortem,” Boden has been tasked by Commissioner Grissom to “run a post-incident analysis following a house fire that collapsed with a firefighter inside.” Although Walker wouldn’t spill the beans as to whose life is in peril, he did reveal that the firefighter won’t just be a side character, noting they are a “fan favorite, and that’s why the episode works so well.” Fans will have to wait until the episode premieres to see who it is and what the aftermath will be like.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fire is still awaiting a Season 14 renewal, but recent reports suggest that the series, as well as Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, is essentially a lock for next season. It’s unknown when NBC will eventually make the announcement, but fans shouldn’t have to worry about not seeing their favorites from Firehouse 51 during the 2025-26 season. At the very least, there are still a handful of episodes left of Season 13, including Eamonn Walker’s highly-anticipated return, airing on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.