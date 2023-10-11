Jerry Seinfeld Hints at Possible 'Seinfeld' Revival

Could Seinfeld be getting the Frasier treatment? The beloved NBC sitcom created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld ran for nine seasons between 1989 and 1998. It starred Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander. While the show has been described as "a show about nothing," the series built up quite an audience and still does in the form of syndicated reruns. Watched by 76 million people, the finale ended with Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer in a jail cell after they violated a "Good Samaritan" law when they failed to help someone in need.

Seinfeld ended with the four just continuing a conversation, and it wasn't really the ending fans would have expected. Luckily, it seems like there could be more to come. Via The Boston Globe CEO Linda Henry on Instagram, Seinfeld teased a possible future while performing in Boston over the weekend. A fan had asked him about the ending of Seinfeld, and he noted that he had a secret about the ending, but he couldn't tell it because it was a secret. He did say, "Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending." He and David are working on it together as well.

The possibilities are endless for what could be planned for a possible Seinfeld revival. There are so many sitcoms that need to be rebooted, and Seinfeld is definitely one of them. That ending was not a favorite among fans, and to know that there might be something more to it is a great feeling. What that would be is, of course, unknown. However, it sounds like there are some conversations going on, and it may not be just between Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David.

Seinfeld's remarks about the show's future is pretty different compared to what he said two years ago. The comedian shut down the idea in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, noting that "it would seem sad to me. It would seem like we couldn't think of a new idea." A lot can change in two years, and it's a good thing, too. If a Seinfeld reboot or revival were to happen, it probably wouldn't be for a while. However, since ideas are being thrown around and it's getting discussed, it's a pretty good sign that fans might be reuniting with Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer sometime in the future.