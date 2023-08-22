'Frasier' Revival Starring Kelsey Grammer Reveals Premiere Date, First Photos

The upcoming Frasier revival series, starring Kelsey Grammer, has an official premiere date. The show's debut date is Thursday, Oct. 12, on Paramount+. It was revealed alongside some first-look photos, which can be seen below.

According to THR, the revival series "follows Frasier Crane in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill." Grammer is back in the lead role, with Peri Gilpin returning as Crane's former radio producer Roz, as well as Bebe Neuwirth, who played Crane's ex-wife and colleague Dr. Lilith Sternin on Cheers.

Frasier first aired in 1993 as a spinoff of the classic sitcom Cheers. The show went on to air 264 episodes over the course of 11 seasons, eventually taking its final bow in 2004. In addition to Grammer as Frasier Crane, the show also starred David Hyde Pierce as Frasier's younger brother Niles, and the late John Mahoney as Martin, Frasier and Niles' father. The series also featured Peri Gilpin as Frasier's radio show producer Roz Doyle and Jane Leeves as Frasier's live-in housekeeper Daphne Moon, who later became Niles' love interest. Notably, Pierce and Leeves will not be part of the revival series.

News of a Frasier revival first emerged in 2018, when it was reported that Grammer had been taking meetings with writers who were pitching him concepts for where the characters would be now. During a subsequent interview on the TODAY show that same year, Grammer admitted that he had been "talking to some writers about it." He then added, "We've listened to a couple of takes. We have a couple of ideas that might work out. I don't want to go back to the apartment and pretend I never left Seattle." Grammer then referenced another recent '90s sitcom revival, saying, "Hats off to Will & Grace... But I don't want to do that. So, we'll see."

The actor also spoke with Vulture about the revival prospect and implied that new characters and cast members were on the table, though nothing concrete had been hammered out yet. "Certainly, I think everyone that was on the show should be on this show, and then go from there," he said. "I know that some people have written things that are different than that, but they got a lot of it wrong."