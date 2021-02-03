Jana Kramer Says 'One Person' on 'One Tree Hill' Cast 'Made It Hell'

✖

Jana Kramer is opening up about the tense dynamic on the set of One Tree Hill. Kramer, who played Alex Dupre on the teen drama, was joined by her former costars, James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti, on Monday's episode of Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin, the podcast she hosts with her husband. While on One Tree Hill, Kramer said she was "definitely closest" to Colletti, who played Chase Adams on the show, her character's love interest.

"I did all my scenes with Stephen. I had very few scenes with James," Kramer said of her time on the CW show. "When I was on the show there was just some, not cattiness, but just, 'You can’t talk to this person if you’re friends with this person.' So, I wasn’t very close to James because of certain situations on the set at the time."

With the cast coming together more now for things like fan conventions and reunions, Kramer said she's been annoyed with the friendships developing now. "It’s kind of frustrating because I’m like, ‘Why couldn’t we have all been friends then? And you made the newbies’ life a little bit of hell.’ But it’s cool," she told her Caussin. "But now it’s, like, annoying because they’re all like, ‘We’re all friends now,’ and I’m just like you — one person — literally made it hell for us, because if we chose the wrong friend, we would be destroyed."

While Kramer didn't name the person responsible for the tension on set, she starred alongside Shantel VanSanten and Robert Buckley, who also joined the show in Season 7 in 2009, as well as the original cast members, who included Lafferty, Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz. Chad Michael Murray and Hilarie Burton made their exits from the show at the end of Season 6.

Kramer has previously hinted at trouble on the set of the show. In January, she opened up to Us Weekly about having a "tough" time coming onto the show. "It was, like, you either are on this side or you’re on this side. And if you are on this [side], then you can’t be friends with this person," she explained of the difficulties she had off-camera. "When now everyone’s friends again, it’s like, ‘Wait a minute. Like, you were told that we couldn’t be friends with this person and now you’re saying you all are friends?’ That is the biggest misconception, but OK."