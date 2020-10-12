Jana Kramer 'Smashed a Bunch of Stuff' After Learning About Husband Mike Caussin's Infidelity

In 2016, it was reported that former NFL player Mike Caussin had cheated on his wife, country singer Jana Kramer, with multiple women, less than one year after they welcomed their daughter, Jolie. During an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show last week, Kramer revealed her reaction to finding out about her husband's infidelity, sharing that "it was tough."

"One of my closest friends had seen some habits or some things that were happening, and she's like, 'I really think your husband's cheating on you,'" she recalled. "I was like, 'Well, how would I even find that out?' She's like, 'Go through the phone bill.'" Just before Kramer was "about to play a show" in Orlando, she began looking through the phone bill and "just saw a bunch of numbers that didn't add up."

"I remember being there with two of my other best friends at the time and I just was bawling," she said. "Again, like you said, I had a little baby at the time. We had a little baby, and it was just one of those moments where you're just like, 'How? What? Why?' All of these things, questions, but I had to zip it up, go on stage, and perform. Then when I got offstage, he started telling me things, that my whole world was just flipped upside down."

The 36-year-old added that it "was not easy" for her to consider forgiving her husband, though the two eventually reconciled and renewed their vows, welcoming son Jace in 2018.

"I smashed a bunch of stuff, and I wrote all over his wedding tux, a-hole," she said. "I was mean, and I was angry, and I shamed him. I was rageful. I come from a divorced family, and I love my daughter and my son so much, but at the time, my daughter. I was like, 'You don't get to break my family apart because of your selfish actions.' He was willing to fight. So I had someone that was willing to grow and to change and to be a better person."

Caussin, who has been candid about his struggles with sex addiction, addressed his relapse and noted, "That's just the powerlessness that comes along with addiction."

"You can't always explain it. You definitely can't justify it," he said. "I always try to mention that, especially with sex addiction. People look at it as a married man’s excuse, which I understand society hasn't caught up to the education around sex addiction. It's not an excuse, but it's an explanation of behaviors."