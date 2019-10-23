Jana Kramer on Marriage to Mike Caussin After Infidelities: ‘I Trust Him Today’

Actress and singer Jana Kramer and her husband, Mike Caussin, have weathered plenty of storms in their marriage, mostly due to Caussin’s infidelities. The former pro football player entered into therapy due to his sex addiction, but today the couple is better than ever, with Caussin working hard to rebuild trust in his marriage to Kramer.

“I trust him today,” Kramer maintained on the The Tamron Hall Show via PEOPLE. “And that’s what I always say. I can’t think about yesterday or the day before or the past because that’s mucky. But today, he’s showing up, he’s a great husband, he’s a great dad today, and today I trust him.”

That trust was recently tested when the Dancing With the Stars alum discovered Caussin had received a topless photo, via text, which he deleted instead of discussing it with Kramer.

“So we actually had some friends in town, and we were about to go out on a date night with a couple other couples,” Caussin recalled. “I received this text message from a woman who didn’t have any clothes on and saying that she was in town nearby and if we wanted to get together.”

“And I didn’t recognize the number, not the person, anything,” he continued. “And in that moment, I panicked and I was just like, I don’t know what this is, I have no idea who this person is. I have so much shame behind my past and the things I’ve done, but I know I’m not doing anything now. I just don’t want a part of it. Even though knowing in that moment, what I should have done was come to Jana and be like, ‘Hey, I just received this, I don’t know what it is, but here it is.’”

Unfortunately, Kramer discovered the deleted text and began to think, “‘Oh my God it’s happening again, how?’ and ‘I’m so stupid’,” before she realized what really happened – that it was sent by a bot and not a human – but she was still upset that Caussin didn’t come to her with what happened.

“One of our things is, after infidelity, you set kind of boundaries and things that we are following together,” said the One Tree Hill star. “And one of the things is deleting. For me, since discovery three-and-a-half years ago, things have come up, and it’ll be like, ‘Why didn’t you tell me?’ And so it’s like the discovery is what hurts the most, whether the act was done or not.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Davis