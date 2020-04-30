Jana Kramer Says 'It's Not Easy' to Share Her Life on Social Media (Exclusive)

Jana Kramer has become known for candidly sharing her life with fans on social media, from her relationship with husband Mike Caussin to life with their two young kids, much of which she discusses on her and Caussin's podcast, Whine Down With Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin. That openness has sometimes led Kramer to become a target for negativity, but the singer says it's all worth it if sharing her struggles can help others.

"It's not easy to share it because sometimes I have regretted sharing things, sometimes I've regretted showing the kids as much as I have," Kramer told PopCulture.com. "But at the same time, as soon as I start to maybe regret like, 'Ugh,' because you know people are always going to grab the one headline and make it sound so bad." The singer explained that she sometimes worries what people will think of her marriage because of what she chooses to share, but ultimately only she and Caussin know the true nature of their relationship. "I'm like, 'Man, people are going to think we're just the worst and we have no business being together as a married couple,' and blah, blah, blah," she said. "But then, I'm like, 'But I know what it is. I know who we are, what we are, what we're made of, our hearts.'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Apr 23, 2020 at 10:32am PDT

Kramer added that while sharing the tough parts of life might be difficult, receiving messages from fans letting her know they feel the same is the reason she stays so candid. "As soon as I start to kind of beat myself up for sharing, I get an Instagram message from someone saying, 'Oh my gosh, you helped out marriage,' and 'We've been through this too,'" she said. "So, that continues to encourage me to share because I know that there are those people out there that really need it and are getting, I guess, help from it or they don't feel alone. So I do enjoy it."

The "Untouchable" singer also pointed out that far from presenting a perfect life on Instagram, she does her best to share her real life. "I've never been the picture perfect Instagram girl just because I just don't believe that," she said. "That's just not who I am because I'm like, 'It's not perfect.' One day I might be like, 'Oh, I cannot stand my husband,' and the next day, I'm like, 'My kid...' Find me someone perfect, I'd love to know how they do it and what they do."