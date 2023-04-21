'Station 19' Season 7 Fate Revealed Amid Shakeup

The Grey's Anatomy spinoff Station 19 was renewed for a seventh season late Thursday. ABC also picked the two writers who will oversee the show, following Krisa Vernoff's exit. Vernoff, who served as the showrunner for both Grey's and Station 19, announced plans to leave the franchise at the end of the current season in January.

Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige were picked to serve as the co-showrunners for Station 19, reports Variety. Clack became Station 19's head writer in 2022 and is an executive producer on both Shondaland shows. She joined Grey's at the very start as an executive producer. She is a graduate of UT Southwestern Medical School and Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University and used her expertise to help with the medical aspects of Grey's Anatomy.

"I feel incredibly honored to be entrusted with this dynamic and relevant show alongside Peter. The diversity of the cast, writers, and crew in addition to their enormous talent and dedication to their craft makes this a thrilling adventure to undertake," Clack said in a statement. "We are excited about the stories we get to tell using this worldwide platform and both understand the responsibility of being able to share them as we reach into millions of homes weekly. Many thanks to Krista and Shondaland for this opportunity and their faith in us."

Paige is "beyond honored to be handed the reins" for Station 19. He joined the show as a director in 2020. He previously worked on The Fosters, Good Trouble, Say Uncle, LEaving Barstow, and The Thing About Harry. "To get to partner with a talent like Zoanne as showrunners truly makes it all the more exciting – we share a similar vision for the show, and we've got some incredible twists and turns planned for the coming season," Paige added.

Station 19 launched in 2018 as the first Grey's spinoff since Private Practice ended in 2013. The series follows a group of Seattle Fire Department firefighters. The season 6 cast features Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre, Boris Kodje, Stefania Spampinato, Carlos Miranda, Josh Randall, Merle Dandridge, and Pat Healy. Station 19 will reach its 100th episode during Season 7.

Grey's was previously renewed for its 20th season in March, despite the departures of Ellen Pompeo and Kelly McCreary during Season 19. The medical drama is now one of the longest-running scripted primetime shows in history, and the longest-running series currently airing on ABC. The show was created by Shonda Rhimes.

Vernoff, who was credited with helping revive interest in Grey's when she returned to the show in 2017, announced plans to move on in January. "It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run Grey's Anatomy for the past six years and Station 19 for the last four," Vernoff told Deadline. "The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated. The amount of talent in these two extraordinary casts and these two brilliant writers' rooms is beyond measure – and these crews work magic week after week."

Station 19 airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC Thursdays, with Grey's Anatomy following at 9 p.m. ET. Both shows are streaming on Hulu. The first 18 seasons of Grey's Anatomy is also available on Netflix.