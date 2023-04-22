'Station 19' Season 7 Renewal Has Fans Rejoicing
ABC recently and finally renewed Station 19 for Season 7, and fans everywhere are rejoicing. It initially seemed like it could have gone either way for the Grey's Anatomy spin-off, especially since the long-running medical drama was already renewed. There were no indications of a renewal or cancellation for the firefighter drama, but luckily fans have to worry no more.
Following news of the renewal, fans were quick to take part in celebrations and shared their reactions on social media. They were excited to not only know that Station 19 was coming back but that their favorite first responders would not be leaving them, at least not yet. Not only that, but they were delighted to hear that Peter Paige will be stepping up as showrunner, who has been attached to shows like The Fosters and its spin-off, Good Trouble.
'Station 19' is Coming in Hot
More episodes of #Station19 are coming in hot with Season 7. ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/oE9cLIleSR— Station 19 (@Station19) April 20, 2023
My heart is bursting with happiness! I couldn't be happier," one fan wrote. "So ready for another year of adventures, drama, love and so much more. I simply can't get enough of this show season after season."
'Station 19' Season 7 is Already a Favorite Among Fans
#Station19 is coming back for season 7 yesssssss I'm so happy 😆 pic.twitter.com/sYE5xJIKQr— wynonnaearp/station19/Stupid wife (@WynonnaEarp29) April 21, 2023
"season 7 finna be my favorite i can just feel it…," wrote a second fan. A third said, "BEST NEWS EVER."
Marina Fans are Ready
ANOTHER YEAR OF THEM pic.twitter.com/JKEA5tDOtm— a’di🧁 (@hereforstefania) April 20, 2023
"More heartbreak, more nerve wrecking more exciting," expressed a fourth fan. "more terrifying scenes upcoming, more happiness, more #marina and more of my favourite casts."
'Station 19' Viewers are Feeling All of the Emotions
IM CRYING— starr ♡ s19 (@blushbuckley) April 20, 2023
"So happy to hear that! You made my day with all these good news," wrote a fifth fan. "I'm crying," a sixth fan said.
It's a Huge Sigh of Relief
all of stan twitter rn pic.twitter.com/ijmT7iC4Ih— katie :) (@bishopsdelucas) April 20, 2023
"THE HUUUUUGE SIGH OF RELIEF I JUST LET OUT," a seventh fan wrote. An eighth fan said, "I WAS GETTING SCARED."
The New Showrunner of 'Station 19' Has a Large Station of Fans
peter paige i am forever in your debt #station19 pic.twitter.com/79gbcojDtL— liv (@deIucabishop) April 21, 2023
"peter paige as a showrunner on season 7 of station 19 is the best news ever," wrote a fan. Another one said, "peter paige being one of the new station 19 showrunners is so slay because that man did our mothers stef and lena adams-foster RIGHT."