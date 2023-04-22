'Station 19' Season 7 Renewal Has Fans Rejoicing

ABC recently and finally renewed Station 19 for Season 7, and fans everywhere are rejoicing. It initially seemed like it could have gone either way for the Grey's Anatomy spin-off, especially since the long-running medical drama was already renewed. There were no indications of a renewal or cancellation for the firefighter drama, but luckily fans have to worry no more.

Following news of the renewal, fans were quick to take part in celebrations and shared their reactions on social media. They were excited to not only know that Station 19 was coming back but that their favorite first responders would not be leaving them, at least not yet. Not only that, but they were delighted to hear that Peter Paige will be stepping up as showrunner, who has been attached to shows like The Fosters and its spin-off, Good Trouble.