'Gotham Knights' Officially Canceled as Show Fails to Find Another Home

The CW is officially three for three again when it comes to its freshman series. After previously getting canceled earlier this week, Gotham Knights has now failed to find a new home. Via TVLine, showrunners James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash wrote a lengthy message on social media to tell the fans that the Bat Brat Pack will be no more. They mentioned that Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Discovery had been working "extremely hard" to get Gotham Knights either picked up or moved to a new network, but it just didn't take either way.

"There is a great deal of love and support for GK at the studio, and at The CW as well," the duo shared. "Unfortunately, despite all their efforts, The CW wasn't able to renew the show, and the studio wasn't able to find a new home for it."

Even with the fan campaigns for Gotham Knights, it wasn't enough, as the showrunners explained that "it wasn't for a lack of trying or a lack of enthusiasm. Even in a time of severe belt-tightening, the studio spent money and resources in the hope of continuing the show. Nd though they ultimately weren't successful, their efforts deserve our gratitude."

For a month, it was down to just Gotham Knights, Superman & Lois, and All American: Homecoming, with the latter two getting renewed, as well as shortened seasons and a cut cast of series regulars. All three shows have been expensive to make, which is the reason for the long wait for a decision. While there was hope that a series could continue on another platform, such as the newly-rebranded Max, it seems that option for Gotham Knights has unfortunately been exhausted.

There are only two episodes left of Gotham Knights, and there is no way of knowing just how the season will end, especially now that the series really isn't coming back. Hopefully, there isn't a cliffhanger, but with a show like Gotham Knights, it could go either way. Since it isn't part of the Arrowverse, as that is officially over with the end of The Flash, and it's unlikely it shares the same universe as Superman & Lois, whatever possible storylines that were planned for Season 2 may now only continue in fans' minds or in the form of any fanfiction to continue the story. New episodes air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW, so make sure to watch to see how Gotham Knights comes to an end.