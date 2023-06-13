Another DC Superhero Show Canceled at The CW

Another one bites the dust, and this time it's DC series, Gotham Knights. The freshman series only premiered on The CW in March, but after months of waiting, Deadline confirms that the Bat Brat Pack will not be returning for a sophomore season. It was down to Gotham Knights, Superman & Lois, and All American: Homecoming, with the latter two winding up getting renewed, albeit for shorter seasons. It seemed, at one point, it would be either S&L or GK that would get renewed, at least when it came to the DC front, but with better ratings, the Man of Steel came out on top.

Before The CW made their official decisions, Deadline also reported that, much like what CBS is doing with Bob Hearts Abishola's cast, the network would reduce the number of series regular, with leads not expected to be affected, only the supporting cast. All three series have been expensive to make, which is likely why it's taken so long to come to a decision. Gotham Knights was reportedly the least expensive to make when compared to Superman & Lois, but again, it's likely ratings also played a part since the Tyler Hoechlin-led series as been on the same level with previously-renewed series All American and Walker performance-wise.

Premiering only in March, Gotham Knights centered on the aftermath of Bruce Wayne's death and his adopted son forming an ally with the children of some of Batman's enemies when they're framed for his death. As they attempt to clear their names, they're soon led to the Court of Owls and become the Gotham Knights to protect the city. There are only two episodes left of the season, now series, with the finale set to air on June 27, so it doesn't really give fans enough time to say goodbye, unfortunately.

The cancellation of Gotham Knights also marks the third and last series to debut during the 2023-24 season on The CW that was canceled, following prequels The Winchesters and Walker: Independence. The network has been doing a lot of rebranding and reworking since getting Nexstar as its new owner, with over half of its original slate canceled. Going into the 2023-24 season, The CW will only have four veteran scripted original series, with the rest of them being acquired or unscripted. It does have two new shows in the works, however, a six-part co-production starring Sophie Turner named Joan and a spinoff of The Librarians, but not seeing any more Gotham Knights after this month is a definite disappointment.

There's always the possibility that Gotham Knights could find a new home elsewhere. Sometime after Season 1 is done airing, it will more than likely stream on Max, where a decent chunk of the DC library is, including multiple CW series. So fans will just have to hope and wait that this won't be the end of the Bat Brat Pack. Gotham Knights is off this week but will return on Tuesday, June 20 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.