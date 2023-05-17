HBO Max Rebrand: Every Show and Movie Launching on Max Through June

A new beginning is coming for HBO Max. On Tuesday, May 23, the streaming service is reabranding into a new streaming app, Max, a consolidated streamer that will pull in content from Discovery+ and will offer 35,000 hours of programming at launch, with more titles set to arrive throughout the course of its first few days.

For most subscribers, the change over to Max will be no major issue. According to WarnerBros. Discovery, a large portion of current HBO Max subscribers will have their apps automatically updated, but others will be prompted to download the Max app once it is launched. Max will be the destination for HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, an expansive offering of kids and family content, and best-in-class programming across food, home, reality, lifestyle and documentaries from leading brands like HGTV, Food Network, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID, and more. Among the titles set to be available at launch are the hit series House of the Dragon, Euphoria, White Lotus, and The Last of Us, as well as House Hunters, Property Brothers, Say Yes to the Dress, Myth Busters, and more.

WarnerBros. Discovery promises that the Max content catalog will be "continuously updated with fresh content, averaging more than 40 new titles and seasons every month," and May and June are no exceptions. During its first few weeks in operation, Max will bring subscribers dozens of new titles, with launch day seeing the debut of Max Originals including SmartLess: On the Road, How To Create a Sex Scandal, What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Clone High, and the documentary Bama Rush, as well as the blockbuster hit Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $15.99 a month ($149.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $19.99 a month ($199.99/year).