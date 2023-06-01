'Gotham Knights': Misha Collins Speaks out on Fan Support Amid Cancellation Fears

Gotham Knights star Misha Collins is speaking out about the fan support that the series has been receiving, as the future of the DC show on The CW is still up in the air. With at least one or two more cancellations coming from the network, there is no telling what could happen. The first season is still airing, and fans are not backing down without a fight. In fact, they have been campaigning for the show to get saved with "#SaveGothamKnights" on social media.

Collins, who portrays Harvey Dent/Two-Face on Gotham Knights, is no stranger to incredible fan support, as he was on Supernatural for 11 seasons. He tells ComicBook that the support he's been seeing for Gotham Knights, which only premiered in March, has been "gratifying" to see.

"Gosh, I mean, I'm coming from Supernatural, right? Which was my previous show, which had such a devoted following that I couldn't understand it," Collins expressed. "I found it completely baffling. So, coming into this world, I guess I didn't really expect that fandom to follow, and it does seem that some of it has. And it's been kind of gratifying to see the extent to which the fans have organically rallied around the cause of preserving the show, which is, as far as we actors on the show are concerned, that's pretty much out of our hands."

Since the series is battling it out with Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming, fans are not taking any chances when it comes to trying to save the Bat Brat Pack. Of course, there's no way of knowing if the campaigns will work until The CW announces their decisions, which could be at any time, but as of now, Misha Collins and everyone else is just hoping for the best.

"And we haven't really been… Other than crossing our fingers and hoping that a decision that a second season is green-lit is made by the powers that be, we haven't really been beating the drum about that particular cause, so it's been really love to see the fans rallying to save Gotham Knights and to find that we, actors, on the show are kind of hitching our wagons to their horses," Collins shared. "We're like, 'Yeah. Save Gotham Knights, everyone.' Which is, I think, maybe, a little bit backwards, but it's just how this is organically unfolded, which has been kind of cool."

Hopefully, a decision is made soon on Gotham Knights, and it's a good one. While the series is the least expensive to make out of, at least it and Superman & Lois, the latter has better ratings. However, both shows, as well as All American: Homecoming, are expensive to make. It's possible that if Gotham Knights doesn't get renewed, it could find a new home on the newly-rebranded Max, but as of now, we'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, though, new episodes air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW, so fans will have to watch to make sure they bump up the ratings because anything helps renewal chances.