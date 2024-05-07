'FBI: International': Eva-Jane Willis Reacts to Luke Kleintank's Exit, Reveals How That Will Play Into Season 3 Finale (Exclusive)

FBI: International is going to look a lot different next season, as Luke Kleintank will be exiting the procedural in the final episodes of Season 3, and Eva-Jane Willis shared her thoughts on his departure with PopCulture.com. Kleintank has portrayed FBI Supervisory Special Agent Scott Forrester since the beginning, and as head of the Fly Team, it's definitely a huge loss. Not only that, but Kleintank is a big part of International. Willis admitted she loves "working with Luke so much" and will miss him but knows that he's leaving the series for a good reason.

"I will miss the way he made me laugh and he made everyone laugh on set so much," Willis shared. "He is a father in real life, but he was very much a father to anyone who was lucky enough to call him a friend on set. All of us, the cast and crew alike, looked up to him and he was kind and generous and such a father figure to all of us. But he gave the show a hundred percent and I'm just really glad that now he has the opportunity, him and his wife have the opportunity to take some time for themselves and spend some time growing those two beautiful babies that they've got. I think he deserves that now."

Unfortunately, fans don't have much time left with him. Kleintank's final episode will be the one airing on May 7. As of now, not much information surrounding Forrester's departure from the Fly Team has been revealed, but Willis says that fans will find out in the Season 3 finale.

(Photo: Nelly Kiss/CBS)

"We will go on a case that will reveal how that happens through 12 and 13," Willis said. "12 and 13 is really a two-part finale, so you've got to watch both. There's a cliffhanger at the end of the 12 that takes us through to 13 and will ultimately take us to Oslo in Norway, which is where the season will end. I can't say more than that, but that's how we'll find out what happens with Forrester."

It's hard to tell just how the series will explain what happened with Forrester, especially since there weren't any indications he was thinking about leaving in recent episodes. It's possible FBI: International will follow in the footsteps of FBI: Most Wanted and kill Forrester just as Most Wanted had done with Julian McMahon's Jess LaCroix. Since the series had the perfect chance to kill off Heida Reed's Jamie Kellett in the Season 3 premiere with the explosion but ended up having her resign, it's also possible Forrester will simply leave. But it also sounds like whatever is happening in Norway will play a big part, so who knows what will happen.

However it happens, it will be hard to say goodbye to Luke Kleintank and Scott Forrester, and the show will not be the same without him. Chicago Med alum Colin Donnell will be coming in for the final two episodes, but his role is unknown. Fans will just have to tune in to the final episodes of Season 3 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, with the Season 3 finale airing on May 21.