'RHONJ': Dolores Catania Questions 'Intentions' of Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider's New Friendship

It's the alliance no Real Housewives of New Jersey fan saw coming. After years of feuding on and off, Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice are now friends. The truce comes simultaneously as Giudice and her estranged sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, who is the former BFF of Gorga, have vowed to never speak again. Apparently, cast members are perplexed by the union, including Giudice's longtime friend, Dolores Catania.

During her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Catania was asked her opinion on Giudice and Goldschneider's friendship. And she isn't sure if there's longevity. "We don't know, right? We don't know what will last. I'm happy to see anyone make up always. I'm always an advocate for that," she began.

"But a friendship that's based on the dislike for another person doesn't usually last. It has to have a strong foundation. So I just hope it's all for the right intentions, that friendship," she added.

In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Gorga says the truce is questionable. Her fallout with Goldschneider is reportedly due to her speaking ill of her former friend.

"I think it's Jackie's choice, but I do think it's weak. I think it's weak… doesn't make a lot of sense," Gorga said. "If you watch like the beginning of the season to the end of the season, it's just random."

As for Goldschneider, she denies aligning herself with Giudice out of spite. "It was really organic," she told Us Weekly at BravoCon "It was like we were just talking at a party and then we were talking more, and then we started calling each other and then we hung out and started hugging. We like each other."

Goldschneider is also no longer friends with Margaret Josephs, who ironically remains in a feud with Giudice. We'll have to see how the season plays out.