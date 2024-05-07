Shemar Moore Weighs in on Possibility of Major 'S.W.A.T.' Character Returns

As S.W.A.T. prepares for its Season 7 finale, Shemar Moore is revealing the possibility of returning characters now that the CBS procedural is coming back for Season 8. Season 7 of S.W.A.T., which was initially thought to be the final season, has already said goodbye to Alex Russell's Jim Street and Kenny Johnson's Dominique Luca, who were both demoted ahead of the season. However, due to the fact that neither character died, Moore isn't completely counting out their returns in the future.

"It's hard to say goodbye to a bunch of wonderful people," Moore told Deadline. "Alex Russell, Kenny Johnson, and a couple of seasons back, we lost Lina Esco. Change is hard, so now we have some OGs, myself as Hondo, Deacon [Jay Harrington], Hicks [Patrick St. Esprit], Tan [David Lim], and some newbies. But regarding those people that you miss, nobody died. And in the world of Hollywood, anything can happen."

Esco departed S.W.A.T. as Chris Alonso at the end of Season 5. While she hasn't been back since then, Street occasionally brought her up as the two had finally gotten together. When Russell left the series earlier in Season 7, Street even told Tan that he was planning on proposing to Chris. Now that Season 8 is happening, perhaps fans can look forward to a Stris wedding? It would be the perfect excuse to bring them both back, as well as Johnson, even if it's just briefly. The fact that none of them are dead is definitely good news, meaning that it's always a possibility they could come back in some capacity.

Season 8 of S.W.A.T. will have a full 22 episodes, meaning that there is plenty of time to bring back some former cast members, whether it's briefly or permanently. It's hard to tell what will happen next season and if fans will be able to look forward to any returns. At the very least, hopefully the remaining members of 20-Squad will keep viewers updated as to what is going on with their friends and former teammates.

Even though 20-Squad will be looking slightly different for Season 8, it's still pretty unbelievable that the show is coming back for Season 8 in the first place. These final two episodes of S.W.A.T. Season 7 will be interesting to see, considering it was all supposed to end after that. Hopefully fans will be able to look forward to some returns next season, but in the meantime, new episodes of S.W.A.T. air on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.