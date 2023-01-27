'Good Morning America': Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Reportedly Won't Return to Show

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reportedly won't be returning to GMA3 after being pulled from the air in the wake of news of their affair being made public. Multiple sources alleged to Page Six Friday that while neither of the ABC personalities has been "terminated yet," it's unlikely either returns to the ABC morning show. This precedes a report this week revealing neither can technically be fired from their positions.

"They have not been terminated yet, but I don't expect T.J. to be on again," one insider said. "They do want Amy to stay and be a part of things there, but likely not on GMA3." The couple reportedly has hired attorneys to handle negotiations, with TMZ reporting early Thursday that Robach had hired famed civil attorney Andrew Brettler to represent her while Holmes had hired Eric George.

Holmes and Robach were pulled from the air in early December after news broke that their on-air relationship had turned romantic, despite both anchors still being legally married to other people. ABC president Kim Godwin announced to staffers on a call at the time that their romance was too much of a "distraction" for viewers.

"I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization," Godwin said at the time. "This is something...we're not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said. I'm asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways. You know, we can't operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work."

Robach and Holmes, who both have filed for divorce from their respective spouses since news of the affair broke, have been spotted getting cozy together in public a number of times since being pulled from the air. Meanwhile, Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, said in a statement via her lawyer that she was "disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity" towards her and their daughter.

"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter," Fiebig's attorney said in the statement. "To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. ...Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."