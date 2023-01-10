Here's How Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Plan on Handling Their Relationship

Whenever Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes get back on the air, they intend to be more open about their relationship. The Good Morning America couple caused a serious uproar when their affair went viral last month, but in reality, things may not have been as scandalous as they seemed. Now, a source close to them says they intend to be more honest with viewers.

"It's not a fling and they are seriously in love. And they will be fully open about their relationship now," the insider told reporters from Us Weekly. Robach and Holmes were spotted on a romantic getaway in November of 2022, and at the time it was treated like major news since both were married separately. However, it has since come to light that they were both in the process of divorcing their respective spouses. With no reason to hide their romance, they are now anticipating a more earnest return to the public eye.

What that comeback will look like is still very unclear. Robach and Holmes were pulled off the air last month – not because they had broken any rules, according to ABC News leadership, but because they were becoming a "distraction" for viewers and colleagues. There is an internal review of their relationship underway at the company, and the timeline of their romance is still unclear. However, the insider said that even if the review does not go in their favor, Robach will not regret the whole ordeal because it led her to Holmes.

"Amy has no regrets," they said. "She wants to keep her job, but even if she loses it, she's in love." That much has been clear even in Robach and Holmes' time off the air. In the last few weeks, they've been spotted in public several times together, often holding hands or walking arm-in-arm.

Meanwhile, Holmes and Robach's respective divorces have moved forward. Holmes officially filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig last month, though the two reportedly separated in August. Around that time, they began living separately, and Robach was seen visiting Holmes at his bachelor pad. Meanwhile, Robach was even further along in the process of divorcing her husband, actor Andrew Shue.

Still, there is speculation that Robach and Holmes began their affair before either of them began separating from their spouses. Insiders said that the main goal of ABC News' internal investigation is to determine how the affair might have impacted other employees and the workflow in general before it went public. They said: "ABC is putting resources in so there are no surprises and they have all the information they can before deciding how to proceed."