ABC Reportedly Can't Fire Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's future involvement with GMA3: What You Need To Know remains unresolved. According to a source, per PEOPLE, ABC is still determining "what degree of punishment is appropriate," if any, in light of its investigation into the couple's relationship. "A lot of higher-ups at the show think they should be fired," the source said. "But the problem is they can't fire them so they're really in trouble and trying to figure it out." Nearly two months after they were taken off air on Dec. 5, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, believe "the situation sucks," according to another insider. A source confirmed to PEOPLE previously that the co-anchors were "not terminated," but questions remained about whether they would be back on the air.

"There are no negotiations about their future. ABC is completing their investigation," the source said. "While it is unlikely they will return in the capacity they were in — the longer time goes on, it becomes less likely they will return — there are still open lines of communication and further discussions are being had about what will happen." Another insider told PEOPLE that despite the investigation, the pair's relationship is "stronger than ever." "They're just going along and doing their thing," the second source said of the couple. "There's no grounds to fire them on, and they believe they won't be fired. The network is just waiting for things to cool down. This happens at companies all the time." Several photos of the two TV personalities holding hands in a car, during a vacation in upstate New York and at a bar in New York City sparked dating rumors on Nov. 30.

Following the publication of the photos, Holmes and Robach shut down their Instagram accounts. Robach's account has since been reactivated, while Holmes' is still inactive. According to a source, Robach and her husband, Andrew Shue, separated in August but have not divorced yet. Holmes and wife Marilee Fiebig have filed for divorce. Although they hinted at their relationship on GMA3: What You Need To Know in December prior to their on-air hiatus, Holmes and Robach have not publicly commented on the news. In a memo to staffers in December, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced the pair would be off-air pending an internal review, with a rotation of anchors filling in.