'Ghosts' on CBS: Easter Eggs in the Season 2 Opening Credits Hint at What's Ahead

After months of waiting and anticipation, Ghosts Season 2 has finally premiered on CBS and there is a subtle change in the show's opening credits. After fans finally got their answers to whether Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar) can see the Woodstone B&B spirits, they were treated to a few new Easter eggs in the title credits, similar to last season, that seemingly hint what's ahead for its second year.

Without giving too much away about what audiences can expect from the sophomore season of the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-created sitcom, based on the BBC series of the same name, Ghosts included some sneaky, hidden messages in its opening credits that leave a lot up to interpretation. So what exactly are they? [If you don't want to read speculation nor dive into these Easter eggs, turn away now. You have been forewarned.]

(Photo: Paramount / CBS)

While last season fans were treated to a number of tchotchkes tied to the characters and episodes, all eight ghosts and their two Living owners are still represented through symbolic items. As fans and eagle-eyed viewers will note, one of the most obvious is a podcast mic nestled cozily between a stack of books, which ties to the already announced episode "Alberta's Podcast" detailing the life of Alberta Haynes (Danielle Pinnock). Another item nestled on the shelf below is a bottle of laundry detergent, titled "Valley Fresh & Clean," which is also a hint to Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) in the aforementioned episode with Alberta. Per an official logline, the Woodstone matriarch develops an unusual relationship with a broken washing machine. But what are the other six?

Fishing line: Behind the lamp on the left-hand side, audiences will see a fishing line. Could this be a call to Trevor's body left in the lake by his Lehman Brothers co-workers? Last season, we learned the truth about Trevor (Asher Grodman) losing his pants and learning he was a really nice, selfless guy. So, will he finally get justice for how his former friends treated him? Will Sam and Jay get a chance to reel him out of the lake? If anything, would this kind of closure get the beloved '90s Wall Street bro... sucked off, too? Decorative carriage: This 18th-century decorative carriage, situated by the lamp, could be a tease of more Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) unfolding this season. After all, we will see just how he can open up and love Nigel (John Hartman). Will this include a backstory of who he was married to? The Revolutionary War militiaman was a complex gentleman, so what more can we possibly learn as he levels up his feelings for the British officer? Tree portrait: This is no doubt a hint at the upcoming episode series star Rose McIver (Sam Arondekar) teased to PopCulture.com, sharing how Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) will ask her to prevent a tree on the property from being cut down. "There's this tree that he wants to protect. It's such a complex and interesting story," she told PopCulture. "It's so nuanced. It's so funny. It's nice to see Román get a chance to shine. That's one that's coming up early that I'm really looking forward to." Sword: Situated right in the middle of the table beside a picture frame of Sam and Jay is what can be noted as the sword that belongs to Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) — the very same weapon used to chop off Trevor's ghost hand in "Thorapy." But what could this sword hint at? A throwback to his Viking days or possibly a gift from his father? By the loins of Freya, will we finally learn why his Viking squad left him behind? It's a matter of time. Donut holes: A definite call to our favorite Scoutmaster Pete (Richie Moriarty), which deems the question: Will we see more of Pete and Carol in possible flashbacks and the kind of relationship the two had, and what could have possibly led her to cheat on him? After all, we know Carol ate all the donut holes during one very heated argument that upset Pete because she "doesn't even like donut holes," and it was all to "spite" him, which was "just like her" per Pete, that "selfish so-and-so!" Teddy bear: In the top right-hand corner, is last but not least a teddy bear, which we can only assume is a callout for Flower who died while high on hallucinogenic mushrooms at a local music festival and mistook an angry bear with its paws up on the Woodstone grounds for a hug. Sadly, Flower was mauled to death. Does this mean we will finally see Flower's backstory of how she got to that moment? Co-showrunner Port did tease we will learn more about the strange circumstances surrounding her demise and eventually see the bear attack.

Ghosts airs every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The single-camera comedy stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Devan Chandler Long, Román Zaragoza, Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Danielle Pinnock, Sheila Carrasco Richie Moriarty and Asher Grodman.