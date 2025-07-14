John Goodman Reflects on Estrangement With Roseanne Barr

In a new career-encompassing interview, John Goodman revealed the status of his relationship with Roseanne Barr.

Goodman, who played Roseanne’s husband on her eponymous sitcom, told The Hollywood Reporter that the two “haven’t talked for about seven or eight years.”

“I’d rather doubt if she wants to talk to me,” he added.

Barr won an Emmy for her work on Roseanne, which aired from 1988 to 1997 on ABC and eventually became one of the most iconic TV shows of all time.

A 2018 revival of Roseanne was swiftly cancelled after its first season when Barr made racist remarks on Twitter about Valerie Jarrett, one of Barack Obama’s advisors. She apologized for her actions by saying it was a “bad joke” and blamed the Ambien she had taken.

The reboot series was revived without Roseanne’s character as The Conners, with the show excusing the absence of Roseanne’s character by saying she died.

Goodman famously stood up for her in 2018, saying he knew “for a fact that she’s not a racist.”

In the new interview, he touched on their chemistry as actors.

“We hit it off from jump street. She made me laugh, and I made her laugh, and wow, it was so much fun. We’d get so many viewers for the show back then — 20, 30 million people. Things are so different now, but it was a special time,” he said.