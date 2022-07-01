'Ghosts' on CBS: The Easter Eggs in the Season 1 Title Credits You Might Have Missed

With Ghosts wrapping up its first season this past April and returning this September, the series has successfully broken past the barrier many U.K. imports have faced in the United States. Fans have tuned in and embraced the story of New York couple Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar) as they cope with the spirits inhabiting their new country home. Currently shooting in Montreal for the sophomore season and set to release Sept. 29 on CBS at 8:30 p.m. ET, the show has everyone hooked with so many looking at every little detail.

As viewers have come to enjoy the varied personalities within the home and their relationship with the Arondekars, going so far as to start digging into the show to uncover some hidden treats. But they don't have to look long to catch some easy Easter eggs for fans of the show.

New to the show, but have now watched it all the way thru at least 3 times – just noticed all the "easter eggs" in this opening screen grab: all 8 of the ghosts and Jay & Sam represented by the objects on the desk and bookshelf – from Thorfinn's helmet to Trevor's money clip ! pic.twitter.com/D2FQtSz9m0 — John C. Firkel (@JohnCFirk) April 20, 2022

Right in the opening credits of Season 1, audiences get a little insight into the show's characters. Viewers who feel they have eagle eyes might've caught the items filling the desk and bookshelf from the start of each episode. All eight ghosts and the house's new owners are represented by items featured.

We have Thornfinn's Viking helmet, dating him quite a bit though not as old as his British caveman counterpart. Then there's Alberta's liquor bottle, hinting at her demise and past as a Prohibition jazz singer. Sasappis' feather gets some love, too, giving a hint of his Native American background but not spoiling any of the secrets about his attitude, followed by Flower's flower, which is self-explanatory for the hippie who tried to have a bond with a bear. Hetty's teacup has a particular spot on the table, sort of opposite the photo of Sam and Jay that might hint at their connection, while Pete, the departed Pinecone Trooper with some odd choices for neck fashion, is represented by his manual.

Isaac, the militiaman from the American army in the Revolutionary War, is represented by his eyeglasses. At the same time, the money clip belongs to the most recent ghost of the bunch, the dead '90s Wall Street trader Trevor who suffered a heart attack and severe lack of pants before his death.

While the Easter egg treat is a little shallow compared to the depth offered to the cast throughout the series, it is still a cool tidbit for fans to take in as the show continues moving. Ghosts wrapped up its first season April 21 and has already been renewed for season 2. If you're new to the series or need to catch up, all episodes are streaming on Paramount+.

For more on Ghosts, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast, and everything in between only on PopCulture. In the meantime, relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount+ for free from June 3 to Sept. 2, 2022.