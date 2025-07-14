‘King of the Hill’ Recasts Another Beloved Character for Reboot

A senior correspondent from The Daily Show is headed to Arlen, Texas.

Comedian Ronny Chieng has joined the upcoming return of Fox’s classic sitcom King of the Hill. He will voice fan-favorite character Kahn Souphanousinphone.

Chieng is taking over the role from Toby Huss, who voiced the character for all thirteen of the show’s seasons from 1997 to 2009. Huss is still involved with KotH, but will now voice Dale Gribble after the original voice actor, Johnny Hardwick, passed away in 2023.

Kahn Souphanousinphone is married to Minh and is the father of Connie, both of whom are voiced by Lauren Tom, returning from the original series. Tom previously teased that Connie is “much more open” in the new season.

The official King of the Hill synopsis describes Kahn as follows: “Kahn is Hank’s Laotian neighbor who lives with his wife Minh. Khan is arrogant and has maintained his superiority complex towards his Arlen neighbors. He is ultra-competitive and often butts heads with Hank as he attempts to “win” at life. He loves his daughter Connie, but tries to control her life and thinks she is too good to associate with Bobby Hill.”

Chieng is a comedy superstar, with his 2024 Netflix special Ronny Chieng: Love to Hate It named the best comedy special of the year by the New York Times. He’s also appeared in several recent films, like M3GAN, Crazy Rich Asians, and Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Season 14 of King of the Hill will premiere on Hulu on August 4. All thirteen prior seasons are also available to stream now.