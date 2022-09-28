'Ghosts' Star Rose McIver Teases What Other Spirits Audiences Can Expect for Season 2 (Exclusive)

The anticipated sophomore return of TV's number one comedy is almost here! After earning a massive ratings triumph across broadcast for the 2021-2022 season following its debut last October, Ghosts is back Thursday night with plenty more shenanigans ahead! Ahead of the Season 2 premiere airing at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS, the single-camera comedy's stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar spoke to PopCulture.com, with the Woodstone B&B owners dishing all on what audiences can expect in terms of all the spooky visitors paying their show a visit this season.

McIver, who is best known for playing Samantha Arondekar, teased one of the spirits doesn't even live at Woodstone as audiences might have already guessed from the Season 1 finale. "There's a housewife — a repressed housewife that lives at the Farnsby's house that we are able to explore a little bit more this season," she told PopCulture. "There's all sorts of people who come and go, and we have a ton of guest cast this year."

Audiences and fans of the Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) and Nigel (John Hartman) storyline will be most definitely satisfied this season as the two will no doubt be explored a lot more as well. "We definitely get to see a lot more of our lovely Nigel who's in the relationship with Isaac and we get to watch their kind of love story blossom, which is so exciting going from a character who hadn't come out last year to be in this relationship that he's in now," she said. "But of course, that also has its set of challenges. It's a chance to dig deeper into all of the people that hopefully fans have come to love already."

With the cast already having filmed more than half the season at this point, McIver says she is "really looking forward" to the episode about Sasappis and the Woodstone estate tree. "Sasappis asks Sam to not let a tree get cut down on the side of the property — there's this tree that he wants to protect. It's such a complex and interesting story," she said. "It's so nuanced. It's so funny. It's nice to see Román [Zaragoza] get a chance to shine. That's one that's coming up early that I'm really looking forward to."

While speaking to TV Line earlier this week, co-showrunner Joe Port revealed how among all the new elements popping up in Season 2, fans will also meet a ghost who has discovered a loophole in being tethered to the place they died. "We're going to meet a ghost that can go around the world, but is bound to this car that her death is related to," he revealed, further sharing how audiences will also learn more about another ghost that lives at the Farnsbys and their connection to one of the Woodstone ghosts.

Ghosts Season 2 returns on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. For more on Ghosts and everything Season 2, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast, and everything in between only on PopCulture. Season 1 of Ghosts is now streaming on Paramount+.