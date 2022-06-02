'Ghosts' Star Sheila Carrasco Looks Ahead to Season 2 Amid Relatable 'Beauty' of 'Flower's Article' (Exclusive)

✖

Ghosts might have audiences laughing since its premiere last fall on CBS, but the single-camera comedy also has its fair share of poignant moments that leave fans reaching for the tissues every Thursday night. In the freshmen sitcom's seventh episode of its debut season, fans did just that with "Flower's Article," an episode that found Woodstone Mansion ghost Flower — played brilliantly by Sheila Carrasco — sharing a part of her past she was rather embarrassed about. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com to reflect on the first season of the sitcom now streaming on Paramount+, Carrasco admits that while her character "leads with her heart," she hopes the biggest takeaway for viewers is in the value of self-forgiveness.



"Forgiving yourself is really important and it's something a lot of people kind of have to learn in their lifetime," she told PopCulture. "Flower definitely had to learn it in her afterlife, and to be able to say, 'Hey, I made a mistake,' and there's still beauty in that mistake. Sometimes things can still work out, even though something went wrong — and obviously, I'm talking about the bank robbery leading to the coffee shop, being fair trade, and ending up helping people. But I think that's a theme that everyone can relate to."

Carrasco goes on to share how Flower's backstory with nuanced layers unfolding every step of the way in the writing had fans excited over her character's direction."Because up until then, I think Flower would kind of come through with a 'What were you talking about?' Or something kind of random factoid or something, so to really see a little bit more time spent with her was a nice visit," she said.

Joking how her character is a "yard sale" of possibilities, Carrasco admits she would love to see Season 2 dive further into what and who was behind the cult Flower joined with her partner Ira in the late 1960s. "I would love to know what her cult was like. We know about the commune, but we don't know much about the cult other than she had to get a tattoo," she said. "There was a guy named Bruce that was the leader and she also seems a little freaked out by it. She had to take an eternal blood oath to not talk about certain things. So yeah, I just want to find out more about the cults. I find them fascinating and I think it'd be really cool to see what drew in Ms. Flower."

With Carrasco hoping to see Flower evolve in Season 2 by "becoming a bit more involved in the drama and the escapades," she admits that her character doesn't have a lot of moments of "lucidity" where she can track back conversations from beginning to end. "I think that the result of Sam [Rose McIver] being there and really being so attentive and connecting with them is also making Flower, want to kind of be more, in the moment and present with her fellow ghosts," she said. "I think we're going to see a little — I hope we see more of that. I don't know if we will, but that's what I'll be working toward."

For more on Ghosts and Sheila Carrasco, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast and everything in between only on PopCulture. In the meantime, relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount+ and get an exclusive streaming offer here.