'Ghosts' Season 2: First Look Photos at the Anticipated 'Alberta's Podcast' Episode

The moment fans have been waiting for is finally here! With less than two weeks to go, CBS released a Ghosts Season 2 first look at the anticipated episode, "Alberta's Podcast" and we've got your PopCulture.com sneak peek. In the second episode of the sophomore season airing Oct. 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET, fans will get a glimpse of Alberta Haynes's past after it was discovered in Season 1 that she was possibly murdered. The official logline from the network for the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-created series states how Sam (Rose McIver) decides to host a crime podcast exploring the mystery surrounding Alberta's (Danielle Pinnock) death. Elsewhere in the episode, the tease shared by the cast and showrunners at San Diego Comic-Con this past summer about how Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) "comes undone" will see the Woodstone Mansion matriarch developing an unusual relationship with a broken washing machine. Per the network, the episode, directed by Trent O'Donnell and written by Talia Bernstein will also feature the return of Todd (Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll) and Sam's boss, Lewis (Ravi Patel). (Photo: Bertrand Calmeau / Paramount) In one of the "Alberta's Podcast" episode stills shared from Paramount on Thursday, Alberta can be seen wearing a cream-colored 1920s gown, complete with a flapper headpiece featuring a feather while front and center on stage. Ahead of the Season 2 premiere of Ghosts, returning Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET, scroll down to see some of the moments fans can anticipate when the show returns at the end of this month.

Why so worried? (Photo: Paramount / CBS, Bertrand Calmeau) With a manilla envelope in her hands, what are Sam (Rose McIver) and Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) looking so concerned about? We know Todd (Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll) returns, but what is he up to now?

Alberta doesn't look too happy... (Photo: Paramount / Bertrand Calmeau, CBS) In "Alberta's Fan," we know Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) was egging Alberta on about Todd but what is he telling her now? With her hands crossed over her chest and Pete (Richie Moriarty) standing guard beside her, we can only imagine what is upsetting our fierce, sassy Prohibition-era singer.

Todd's excited now! (Photo: Paramount / Bertrand Calmeau, CBS) Outside the Woodstone B&B, Todd is looking a little too excited about reading something while Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) looks on. Is that possibly Alberta's journal or Todd's recipe book a la Jurassic Park for tips on cloning the beloved jazz singer?

The elders... (Photo: Paramount / Bertrand Calmeau, CBS) With Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) and Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) being the eldest Woodstone Mansion ghosts, they definitely know something about Alberta's death. But will we find out so soon? As Sas, the most observant ghost in the house, looks at something, we can't help but wonder what he knows...

Todd, no! (Photo: Paramount / Bertrand Calmeau, CBS) From the look on Alberta's face, we cannot help but wonder what Todd is reading and why he looks so much more comfortable at the B&B. Is he staying at the house again? And whose room this time?

Excitement and disgust all at once... (Photo: Paramount / CBS) With Todd in the house, it's hard to believe that Trevor (Asher Grodman) would be excited. But clearly, there's something that has the '90s Wall Street bro itching while Isaac appears less than thrilled.

Hetty and Flower bonding (Photo: Paramount / Bertrand Calmeau, CBS) Elsewhere in the house, Flower (Sheila Carrasco) and Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) appear to be having a conversation in the laundry room. While it's unclear what the hippie wild child is sharing with the Gilded Age matriarch, we can only imagine how interesting this conversation is and just how much Hetty will truly listen.

Oh boy! (Photo: Paramount / Bertrand Calmeau, CBS) We know that Jay is most often the reasonable one at home, always offering his wife advice and how to "parent" the ghosts. But with his arms crossed again and a frown at Sam, we can't help but wonder what just went down.

Isaac's got an idea...? (Photo: Paramount / Bertrand Calmeau, CBS) Though he has the look of disgust on his face as if he's just seen one of the cholera pit folks, we can't help but think the beloved militiaman Isaac has an idea up his sleeve — though Sass and Alberta don't look too pleased.