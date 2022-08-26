'Ghosts' Casts 'Gilmore Girls' Alum for Season 2 of CBS Sitcom

The Woodstone B&B in CBS' smash hit sitcom Ghosts is getting some love from Stars Hollow in its sophomore season! After photos surfaced last week of series star Rose McIver hanging out with Gilmore Girls alum Rose Abdoo in Montreal last week, TVLine confirms that the actress will guest-star in a "no-nonsense" role on Ghosts Season 2 not as a spirit, but as a veteran TV producer of a show called Dumb Deaths, which uses Woodstone Mansion as a setting for its latest episode.

Abdoo teased with fans earlier this month that she had filmed scenes for Ghosts Season 2, writing how she had the "best time with this amazing cast" in an Instagram post. "I went all the way to Montreal, Quebec to work on Ghosts to discover this beautiful talented Rose [McIver] & I are neighbors in LA & took the same fabulous Zumba classes with [Héctor Ramirez]!" she captioned the photos, adding how she is excited for fans to finally see the episodes.

Some of the Ghosts cast took to the comments section to welcome and praise Abdoo, with Sheila Carrasco writing, "ROSE!! You're so freakin funny and SO wonderful! Come back soon!!" while McIver teased that she would see her at their aerobics classes soon. "We loved having you, Rose! See you at Zumba again soon!"

Just days before those snaps were shared, Abdoo also posted photos with Ghosts star John Hartman, who plays Nigel Chessum, the love interest of militiaman Captain Isaac Higgintoot (Brandon Scott Jones). "I feel so lucky and blessed working & playing in beautiful Montreal [with] one of my favorite actors [John Hartman]!! Let's take a look back on our many creative collaborations as John Starling & Rose Gauguin," she wrote alongside a slideshow of images.

While Ghosts will return for Season 2 in a new time slot on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET, Abdoo's episode has not yet been announced. During a panel for the show's first San Diego Comic-Con this past summer, the showrunners and cast revealed that the sophomore season of the critically acclaimed series will welcome plenty of guests, but not hit on the Newhart formula of a guest a week. Producer Joe Wiseman spoke to Den of Geek about Ghosts Season 2, acknowledging that the B&B opens up some opportunities for guest stars but that doesn't mean spotlighting a guest at the center of each episode and leaving their main cast static.

"Now that the B&B's open, that'll be a way to get guests cast in. We don't want to become Newhart, we're not going to be the guest of the week or anything like that," Wiseman said. He also assured fans that they would still be exploring each of the ghost characters' backstories more in the next season – particularly the mystery of Alberta's (Danielle Pinnock) death, which will be a permeating backdrop to the season.

With Ghosts Season 2 exploring "lots of fun mysteries" per Wiseman at the San Diego Comic-Con last month, the showrunner also confirmed the murder storyline involving Pinnock's beloved prohibition-era jazz singer Alberta would see her singing in a club while finding out more about the circumstances surrounding her death as we meet "some suspects." The A-story arc is one Pinnock is most excited about, telling audiences at the panel how she "can't wait for y'all to see it!"

In an interview this past summer with PopCulture.com, Pinnock admitted she was looking forward to more answers for all the house ghosts, but wanted to see a lot more reveals for her on-screen counterpart, Alberta. "I want to know how Alberta died — was it poison or was it a heart attack?" Pinnock said. "I particularly think the ghosts tend to gaslight Alberta. They're always like, 'It's a heart attack,' and I'm like, 'It had to be more fabulous than that, y'all. Come on.' So we'll see if it's poison or not."

Ghosts returns for Season 2 on Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. For more on Ghosts and everything Season 2, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast, and everything in between only on PopCulture. In the meantime, relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount+ for free from June 3 to Sept. 2, 2022.