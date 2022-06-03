'Ghosts' Star Danielle Pinnock Opens up About Her Unique 'Watershed' Episode (Exclusive)

✖

Ghosts has grown into one of the more beloved shows from the 2021-2022 season, and for good reason. Not only does the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-created sitcom hone in on a precisely accuse narrative with intelligent writing, but it manages to brilliantly silence pejorative stereotypes with well-rounded characters and arcs. One of the episodes with audiences constantly rewatching on Paramount+ is the premiere season's ninth episode, "Alberta's Fan," which found the larger-than-life 1920s jazz singing ghost discovering she was murdered.

While chatting with PopCulture.com about her favorite moments from Season 1 of Ghosts on CBS, series star Danielle Pinnock speculates over what is ahead for her character after "Alberta's Fan" and why the episode was such a "watershed" moment for her in terms of its unique storytelling.

"We get to dive into the one Black character in the show and we do talk a little bit about race and she talks about the moments where she really couldn't stay at Woodstone Mansion because of racism," she said most humbly when asked what makes the episode one that resonates with fans. "She wants to make her father proud and her father had a really hard time in the 1920s starting a restaurant and things like that. So, I loved getting to see that shade and shout out to Lauren Bridges for writing that incredible episode because we do see Alberta as this loud mouth diva."

Pinnock adds that it's in this episode that the single-camera sitcom gets to talk about race for the first time in a very real way. "We also get to see her live her dreams of actually being quote-unquote — famous," she said. "I mean she goes viral. But I think even in death, she wants to make her family proud. I think that is the most special thing on the planet earth."

Adding how she has talked to the showrunners Port and Wiseman before this, she credits the creators for being genuinely proactive in bringing Alberta to life with various, humanized layers. "They were really instrumental about allowing her to be Jamaican, allowing her, which I am. I had a really great relationship with my father. He passed away when I was 16 and they were able to add those elements to the story as well," she said. "For me as an actor, being able to play that it was very, 'Alberta's Fan' was so special to me. I'm excited for what other episodes, I get the line in Season 2. I can't wait."

While playing Alberta has been an "honor" for Pinnock, especially alongside a cast she loves so much, Pinnock says getting to be a "bada—" is one of the most rewarding aspects of her career so far. "I love this character so much," she said. "The best aspect of the show for me is to be able to play her." With the show attracting more audiences thanks to its widespread appeal in diversity, Pinnock credits the topics the show deals with as another reason why viewers can't get enough of it.

"The show is so diverse that everyone can see themselves in it and we're dealing with topics that are so relatable," she said, making noteworthy mentions of Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) coming out more than 300 years later, Pete (Richie Moriarty) dealing with a cheating wife, and Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) getting the chance to honor his heritage with the actor's real-life father. "I think so many people are seeing themselves in the show because of these storylines and because we're bringing them to life, even though we're deceased. I'm so excited that people are loving it."

