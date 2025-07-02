Kate Winslet Quits High-Profile TV Show Over Creative Differences

Kate Winslet has added numerous credits to her name in the decades since her breakout role as Rose DeWitt Bukater in Titanic, but one TV show will no longer be on her resume.

The Oscar and Emmy-winning actress will reportedly no longer star in Hulu’s upcoming drama The Spot, Deadline reported Friday.

The series was first handed a straight-to-series order from Hulu in August 2024, with Winslet at the time attached as lead star and executive producer. Produced by A24 and created by Ed Solomon, the series follows a surgeon, originally set to be portrayed by Winslet, and her schoolteacher husband who begins to suspect that she may be responsible for a child’s hit-and-run death. As they begin to investigate the matter, “their quest for truth spirals into a web of mounting suspicion and dark secrets, testing their resolve and their relationship as they confront the possibility of hidden guilt and betrayal.”

As work on the show progressed, Winslet reportedly realized that her role required a different approach, and she decided to leave the project due to creative differences. The role will now be recast, with conversations underway with other A-list actresses, though it’s unclear who they may be. The spot is still currently eyeing a 2026 production start.

The Spot is created and executive produced by Solomon, who also serves as writer and showrunner. A24 also executive produces.

The series is just the latest Hulu show to undergo a major cast shakeup. Last year, Margaret Qualley unexpectedly exited Hulu’s limited series about Amanda Knox just a month after it was announced. Qualley had been set to portray the titular role in the show, which covers Knox’s 16-year journey to set herself free after being wrongfully convicted for the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher. The actress exited the series due to scheduling conflicts, and the role was recast with Grace Van Patten joining.

Prior to that, in 2021, Kate McKinnon exited The Dropout, the Disney-owned streamer’s limited series about the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her company, Theranos. The Emmy-winning Saturday Night Live star, who was attached to the project from the start, dropped out of the show for unspecified reasons and was ultimately replaced by Amanda Seyfried.

Neither Hulu nor Winslet have addressed the actress’ reported departure from The Spot. Winslet most recently narrated the 2025 documentary DreamScapes. She also recently starred in the HBO limited series The Regime, portraying Chancellor Elena Vernham.