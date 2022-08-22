'Ghosts' Nabs 4 Saturn Award Nominations for CBS Sitcom

With just a little more than a month to go until new episodes arrive, CBS's Ghosts has been firing off on all cylinders this summer and showing audiences exactly what it's made of. Fresh off the heels of their multiple nominations at the Television Critics Association Awards and the Hollywood Critics Association Broadcast and Cable TV Awards, Ghosts has earned four Saturn Awards nominations ahead of the Oct. 25 livestream.

The 47th Saturn Awards, presented by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films, honors the best in sci-fi, fantasy and horror in the genre across film, television and home entertainment. Ghosts, which is adapted from the BBC series of the same name from creators Joe Port and Joe Wiseman and has a 91% freshness score on Rotten Tomatoes, scored four nominations, leading with Best Fantasy Television Series: Network/Cable.

Additionally, two of the Ghosts stars as well as a special guest star from the episode "Sam's Mom" nabbed nominations: Rose McIver (Samantha) for Best Actress in a Network/Cable Series, Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac) for Best Supporting Actor in a Network/Cable Series and Rachael Harris (Sheryl, Sam's mom) for Best Guest-Starring Performance: Network/Cable Series. Sharing the honor with McIver is Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), Kylie Bunbury (Big Sky), Courteney Cox (Shining Vale), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) and Elizabeth Tulloch (Superman & Lois). Scott, who plays Revolutionary War militiaman, Captain Isaac Higgintoot shares the honor with Michael James Shaw (The Walking Dead) and four Better Call Saul stars, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton and Patrick Fabian.

While talking to a panel in Montreal at the Just for Laughs ComedyPro last month for the renowned festival's 40th anniversary, Scott told Canadian media and event-goers about how important it was this past season for his character Isaac to confront his feelings about British officer, Nigel Chessum. "It's something that you want to get right. That process of coming out is a very, very personal one and everybody has their own journey to get there and whatever it is that you do as an actor, you want to do it as authentically as you possibly can," he said about the episode "Thorapy," which aired on March 3.

"John Blickstead and Trey Kollmer, they wrote this really lovely scene that really hit on something, which is this idea that when you come out it feels like everything that you had before is like a lie. That, to me, was my favorite line of that whole scene simply because it really heightens and underlines what Isaac's been going through, which is 250 years of being in the closet," Scott continued. "As somebody who spent 20 years in the closet, you feel like that's a long time, and then to do it for two and a half centuries is wild. The world that you built for yourself feels fake and it was nice to be able to have a moment like that where you authentically got that character's experience."

First premiering last October, the CBS smash hit Ghosts was developed by Port and Wiseman, who will also carry out a three-year deal with the eye network for additional programming. After record ratings and a win across broadcast averaging 8.4 million viewers, Ghosts was renewed for a second season in January and will return at a new time on Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET. For more on Ghosts and everything Season 2, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast, and everything in between only on PopCulture. In the meantime, relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount+ for free from June 3 to Sept. 2, 2022.