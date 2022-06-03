'Ghosts' Star Danielle Pinnock Reveals the Biggest Answers She Wants for Alberta in Season 2 (Exclusive)

✖

While fans might be eager for CBS's Ghosts to return this fall for a second season, the stars of the record-breaking sitcom are just as excited. With many of them expressing to PopCulture.com how they are looking forward to more answers for their characters in the sophomore offering filled with 22 episodes, Danielle Pinnock tells us she has a "few questions" she wants answered for her on-screen counterpart, Alberta Haynes.



"I want to know how Alberta died — was it poison or was it a heart attack?" Pinnock tells PopCulture. "I particularly think the ghosts tend to gaslight Alberta. They're always like, 'It's a heart attack,' and I'm like, 'It had to be more fabulous than that, y'all. Come on.' So we'll see if it's poison or not."

When it comes to Alberta's death as well, Pinnock says there will be some interesting layers to unravel with that mystery, considering everyone leading up to her death in the 1920s was in the house. "A lot of them were there. Hetty was there; Isaac was there; Sasappis was there, obviously, Thorfinn —so I'm excited to see what their points of view were when she passed away at the Woodstone Mansion. I would love to hear what their renditions of that story are for certain," she said echoing our sentiment of a possible Rashomon effect.

In addition to getting answers surrounding her character's mysterious death, which was uncovered in the series' ninth episode, "Alberta's Fan," Pinnock said she would love for Season 2 to dive into a flashback to the 1920s Harlem Renaissance. "I think that was just such a delicious time period in history for Black artists," she said. "I just can't wait to be in those costumes and those feathers. I would just love to see who Alberta's friends are — who her bootlegger boyfriend was. They got into a lot of crime together. Maybe Al Capone can pop up. Who knows?"

In light of Ghosts showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, telling PopCulture that Pete (Richie Moriarty) and Alberta would no doubt be blossoming in Season 2, Pinnock says she is excited to see where that relationship finally goes. "We started having hints of it in Season 1, but I can't wait to see if that becomes her boo or not... I definitely feel like Nancy [Betsy Sodoro] and Alberta are Brandy and Monica in 'The Boy Is Mine,'" she laughed. "They are going to fight to the finish."

Admitting how she would love to see her character "put her guard down" and be a bit more vulnerable in Season 2, Pinnock says audiences saw Alberta as a more "brassy hot mess with a heart of gold." While she does have poignant moments like trying to get Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) to vote and empowering her through women's rights, she hopes the next phase is channeling the best qualities we have yet to see. "I would love to see from Alberta, some vulnerability and some romantic energy. I want to see what that's like for our girl."

As for those powers she showcased in the episode, "Attic Girl," Pinnock admits she has no clue what will come next and if her character even has any other powers. "We find out week to week just like the audience does. When I found out that Alberta could speak to Alexa, I died laughing," she said. "I thought that was one of the funniest things that they put in the script... and then now all the ghosts want to know all of these things from Alexa. Hopefully, there are more powers that Alberta has in Season 2. We'll see!"

For more on Ghosts and Danielle Pinnock, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast and everything in between only on PopCulture.