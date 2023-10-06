'Fire Country' Showrunner Feels 'Energized' for Season 2 After Strike Delay

Many shows are getting back into production following the end of the writers' strike, including Fire Country. The writers' room for the CBS hit reopened this week for Season 2, and showrunner and executive producer Tia Napolitano teased just what to expect. After five months, she tells Deadline she feels "energized, and honestly, Season 2 is not a continuation of Season 1. It's the next chapter, and I think, having had a rest from Season 1, we feel like we're ready to come back even stronger and shock everybody from the second the episodes start to air when we're finally out there."

In case fans need a bit of a refresher, Season 1 of Fire Country ended with quite a shocker. Max Thieriot's Bode had taken the fall for the drugs that were found at Three Rock. This meant that he would have to be sent back to prison, even though he was very close to getting out on probation. It sounds like it's going to be pretty intense from start to finish, as Napolitano shared, "My goal is to, the first time we see each and every character, the audience will gasp and be shocked, everyone's story will be very, very surprising from the moment you see them."

It already sounds like a lot is being planned for the upcoming season. With Bode going back to prison, it's going to affect a lot of people. Most importantly, Gabriela and their relationship. Add on the emergencies and everything else that will be going down, and you have an intense sophomore season. Considering Fire Country was intense for its first season, I can't imagine how it's going to be for Season 2 with the stakes being raised. It will be something to look forward to once Hollywood finally goes back to normal. All that needs to happen is the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

It's still going to be a while until Fire Country is back, but at least fans know what to expect. They also know that production has started on Season 2, which is better than nothing. Hopefully, it won't be long until the drama is back. For now, fans will just have to theorize what happens while watching the first season on Paramount+. Season 1 of Fire Country is also available on DVD and Blu-ray with some special features, so there will be a lot more to get out of it that way.