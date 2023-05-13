'Fire Country' Just Gave Bode Bad News About His Parole Hearing

Tonight's penultimate episode of Fire Country's first season ended on quite a shocking cliffhanger, and that is that Bode's drug test came back positive. The episode, "Backfire," started with Bode practicing his parole hearing speech in front of Manny, clearly nervous and trying to make sure everything is perfect for his parole hearing. Unfortunately, things took a surprising turn by the episode's end. After coming back from being his Gabriela, Manny was waiting for Bode, who was just trying to not get written up so close to his hearing. However, that wasn't what he should have been worried about.

Manny told Bode that he failed his drug test, telling him that parole will be impossible. Just like viewers watching, Bode was as shocked as ever that he failed it, clearly not expecting it. After everything that Bode has been through, he definitely would not have failed his drug test on purpose or even at all. This means that he was likely set up, and there is only one person that comes to mind who would do that.

Ever since last week's episode when Bode caught Sleeper with drugs and confronted him, later getting into a fight with him, it was only a matter of time before it bit him in the butt. Bode had the entire Three Rock crew tested for drugs, and he later gave Sleeper's stash to Manny, and Sleeper was arrested, though he vowed revenge for what happened. While it could have been anyone who framed Bode, it's very likely the vials were somehow switched, or something happened, and all signs point to Sleeper.

It's unknown what exactly this means for his parole hearing, but the Fire Country season finale will still include his parole hearing, it seems, so this could be a good thing. However, since Season 2 of Fire Country is happening, it's possible we may not even know the outcome of it until then. Knowing that Bode's parole may not even happen is definitely frustrating, especially after all that he's been through and how hard he's worked to get his life back on track. Hopefully, it will all work out in the end because he deserves to be a free man. And if we have to wait until Season 2, the CBS fall schedule revealed that the series is definitely premiering in the fall, so we wouldn't have to wait too long.

Of course, it should also be pointed out that Max Thieriot himself directed the episode, which makes the ending cliffhanger that much more powerful and emotional. While he won't be directing the finale, it will more than likely be equally as powerful and emotional, and fans will have to prepare themselves for whatever happens. The Season 1 finale of Fire Country airs next Friday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, and you won't want to miss it.