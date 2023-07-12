'Fire Country' Season 1 DVD Release Date Announced

CBS' hit series Fire Country may be on hiatus right now, but fans will be able to watch the series whenever they want when it comes out on DVD! The first season of the successful freshman series will be releasing on DVD on September 19 from Paramount Home Entertainment and will feature all 22 episodes plus exclusive bonus content.

Premiering last fall as part of CBS' 2022-23 schedule, Fire Country saw Max Thieriot's Bode Donovan as a convict seeking redemption and a shortened sentence as an inmate firefighter in his own hometown. While things started off rocky as fans found out the reason he was sentenced, he started to grow closer to his old friends again and was able to spend more time with his parents as well. However, the season finale saw him take the fall for drugs at the camp, meaning that he wouldn't be able to be paroled and was going back to prison.

As fans wait to see what could possibly happen in the upcoming second season of the drama, they will soon be able to own Fire Country and some of its features. The 6-disc set comes with two featurettes and an exclusive gag reel along withall episodes from Season 1. Right now, it's unknown what type of featurettes will be included, but it's likely there will be behind-the-scenes content that you can't get anywhere else, and probably some looks at action sequences as well.

Coincidentally, Fire Country's DVD release date could be coming at the perfect time. While the series is currently part of CBS' fall schedule, it's very possible and very likely that it won't be happening due to the writers' strike and possible actors' strike. So fans may have to settle with the DVD for a while. However, it's not all bad news. CBS is eyeing Paramount+ originals to potentially fill the schedule, which could mean that military drama SEAL Team is temporarily coming back to CBS, meaning that Max Thieriot, whether it's as a Navy SEAL or an inmate firefighter, will be on TV this fall.

Don't forget to snag the first season of Fire Country on DVD when it releases on September 19! If you don't want to wait that long to rewatch it, all episodes are streaming on Paramount+, but you can only get the exclusive bonus content on the DVD. Either way, you'll want to reunite with the Cal Fire crew while waiting for Season 2.