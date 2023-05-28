'Fire Country': Stephanie Arcila Weighs in on That Big Finale Twist

The Season 1 finale of Fire Country ended with on some pretty big surprises, and that is aside from Bode taking the fall for the drugs and going back to prison. The episode also included the bombshell that Cara secretly gave birth when she was only 19. Her kid sister is actually her daughter. Since she and Bode were high school sweethearts, there's a possibility that that is Bode's kid.

Between the kid and prison, there is a lot going on for Bode, at least if he is the father. This also means there is a lot going on for Gabriela, who now has to deal with her boyfriend going back to the big house. Stephanie Arcila, who plays the firefighter, spoke to TVLine about the finale and weighed in on that baby twist, and even shared her own reaction about it.

"If it is Bode's? Oh, goodness…. I have to tell you, I was in shock when I read that, by the way," Arcila shared. "I was like, 'What is happening?! I want to know what's happening!' But Gabriela, she's an empath, and she finds ways of understanding people. She's human, so I think it would still hurt her, but like I said, there are so many things out of her control in her life right now, and she's just trying to pick up the pieces and do her best at everything. But yes, we shall see!"

That would be a lot to drop on Bode after he goes back to prison, but it would also be interesting to see how it will impact Gabriela as well. She and Bode were finally in a good place after they had been denying feelings for each other, and the way she reacted after Bode took the fall was hard enough to see. Of course, there's always the chance that Cara's kid isn't Bode's, or she won't tell anyone else other than Jake. Either way, it is going to make at least some impact on the series moving forward, no matter what the end result is.

Hopefully, fans won't have to wait too long to find out what happens. While Season 2 of Fire Country will definitely be part of CBS' fall schedule, premiere dates haven't been revealed yet. Due to the writers' strike, there is no telling when it could end, meaning delays are likely. At the very least, the series is coming back, it's just a matter of when.